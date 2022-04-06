Transportation Advisory Committee

Tahoe Transportation District is inviting Incline Village residents, businesses and transit users to join the Incline Village Mobility Committee to advise staff and consultants through a comprehensive community engagement process throughout the remainder of 2022. Tahoe Transportation District will soon engage a consultant to help navigate a site analysis to determine where in Incline Village a mobility hub might best serve community needs. Tahoe Transportation District seeks public participation in order to ensure a transparent process and secure broad civic engagement. Applications are available now at inclinevillagemobilityhub.org. Selected public members of the committee should expect to serve monthly through the calendar year of 2022.

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV ・ 21 DAYS AGO