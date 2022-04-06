ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Local Historic District Commission

amherstma.gov
 2 days ago

RECEIVED: 4/5/22 10:53 am. LIST OF TOPICS: PUBLIC HEARINGS 75 Sunset Avenue (11C-2) Robert Szklarz - Construction of new, front porch canopy area...

www.amherstma.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Day

Bizarre: Groton historic commission approves demolition of 1835 house

I should preface this by saying it is kind of a man bites dog story, something newsworthy because it is entirely unexpected. In the same way a man biting a dog turns normal expectations upside down, the agreement last week by the Groton Historic District Commission to allow the new owners of an 1835 house on Gravel Street to tear it down left me dumbfounded.
GROTON, CT
Axios Des Moines

Hearing set for brewery proposed in Des Moines historic district

The Des Moines City Council this week scheduled an April 4 public hearing on zoning plans for a proposed restaurant and brewery in Sherman Hill.State of play: The neighborhood association wrote a letter last month in support of the rezoning request, but some residents have concerns about parking or noise.Yes, but: Business hours can run no later than midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 10pm other days, under a proposed zoning condition.Details: The brewery would occupy the first floor of 740 18th St, a building that's adjacent to the Concord Apartments.What's next: The council is expected to vote on the proposal at the April 4 hearing, which begins at 5pm at Des Moines City Hall.If approved, the new business could open late this year, developer Danny Heggen told Axios last month.Editor's note: This story and headline has been corrected to reflect that City Council approved a public hearing on the zoning plans Monday. An earlier version incorrectly reported that the brewery had received final approval from the council. Concord apartment renovations are already in the works. The proposed restaurant and brewery is planned for the first floor of the complex's adjacent building at 740 18th St. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
DES MOINES, IA
UPMATTERS

Negaunee City Council creates Historic District Study Committee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The city of Negaunee has nearly 160 years of rich history, and the Negaunee City Council wants to officially preserve that history. The council has unanimously voted to create a local historical study committee, with the hope to create a historic district. “Some people may...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WHSV

FTA awards Central Shenandoah Planning District Commissions with bus grant

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Last week, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced its award of $915,600 in Bus and Bus Facilities Program funding to BRITE Transit, a service of the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC), which provides bus service to seven localities in the Shenandoah region. The FTA Bus...
STAUNTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Amherst, MA
Government
WNCT

Swansboro to update architectural survey of historic district

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Swansboro is being awarded money to preserve some of the community’s history. A grant from the state Historic Preservation Office will be used to update the town’s previous 30-year-old architectural survey of the historic district. “A lot of the properties have been either demolished or moved or otherwise […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WGAU

Local government calendar includes A-CC Commission budget work

The Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials is gearing up for upcoming elections and holding training sessions in Athens: hundreds of elections workers from around the state are assembling at the Classic Center. Athens-Clarke County Commissioners get a budget update in a 3 o’clock session at the Government...
ATHENS, GA
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Historic Commission approves partial demolition of Annie Merts building

Plans to demolish a historic building in Huntsville were approved in part Monday, with one resident calling the decision a "win-win." The Annie Merts building, which most recently had been used as an administrative building for different Huntsville City School System departments, was being considered for demolition to make way for single-family homes and condominiums.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Dickinson
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Commission recommends revised City Council district boundaries for Richardson

Richardson’s Council District Boundary Commission recommended a boundary map during its March 22 meeting that will be forwarded to the City Council for consideration. The nine-member commission deliberated between two options heading into its meeting and ended up selecting Option A in a 7-1 vote. Commission member Gary Beach was the lone dissenting vote, with member Ken Southard not in attendance. Both options were made available online prior to the meeting.
RICHARDSON, TX
KTVZ

Deschutes County Historic Landmarks Commission begins strategic planning process with survey

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Historic Landmarks Commission is starting a strategic planning process for its next five-year plan. The planning process will allow staff and the commission to coordinate with partners, the State, historic landmark property owners, stakeholders, and the public to prioritize historic preservation programs. Residents...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
The Merriweather Post

Columbia Council and Village Board elections draw few candidates: A rundown of the races

Spring time in Columbia brings flowers, showers, and the annual Columbia Council / Village Board elections. Last year, The Rouse Project emerged with a goal to inspire candidates to run, turn out the vote, and ensure the CA Board was more reflective of the diversity of Columbia. These efforts were met with skepticism and unanswered questions about funding and motives. This year, it appears that we are back to same-old same-old. There are very few candidates who have put themselves forward, and as a result, there are very few contested races. Based on my review, there are only three villages who will need to hold an election at all. Fortunately, the three Columbia Council elections that will occur (in Harper's Choice, Hickory Ridge, and Wilde Lake) provide residents a choice between two qualified and experienced community leaders who no doubt care very much about Columbia, but who I suspect will offer very different views on the role and vision of the Columbia Association (more on these races in a bit).
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy