BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A simple phone call can have a huge impact on someone’s life. That idea is behind the latest effort by the Keen Age Center in Belvidere. The center is looking for volunteers to call participants for a short chat, a friendly hello or just a gentle reminder that they are not alone. Volunteer orientation sessions will be held at 2 PM on April 20th and May 25th at the Keen Center in Belvidere.

BELVIDERE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO