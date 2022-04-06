Local Historic District Commission

The Des Moines City Council this week scheduled an April 4 public hearing on zoning plans for a proposed restaurant and brewery in Sherman Hill.State of play: The neighborhood association wrote a letter last month in support of the rezoning request, but some residents have concerns about parking or noise.Yes, but: Business hours can run no later than midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 10pm other days, under a proposed zoning condition.Details: The brewery would occupy the first floor of 740 18th St, a building that's adjacent to the Concord Apartments.What's next: The council is expected to vote on the proposal at the April 4 hearing, which begins at 5pm at Des Moines City Hall.If approved, the new business could open late this year, developer Danny Heggen told Axios last month.Editor's note: This story and headline has been corrected to reflect that City Council approved a public hearing on the zoning plans Monday. An earlier version incorrectly reported that the brewery had received final approval from the council. Concord apartment renovations are already in the works. The proposed restaurant and brewery is planned for the first floor of the complex's adjacent building at 740 18th St. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

