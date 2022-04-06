ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Local Historic District Commission

amherstma.gov
 2 days ago

RECEIVED: 3/24/22 at 12:11 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: In accordance with M.G.L. Ch. 40C and the General Bylaws of the Town of Amherst, the Commission...

www.amherstma.gov

The Day

Bizarre: Groton historic commission approves demolition of 1835 house

I should preface this by saying it is kind of a man bites dog story, something newsworthy because it is entirely unexpected. In the same way a man biting a dog turns normal expectations upside down, the agreement last week by the Groton Historic District Commission to allow the new owners of an 1835 house on Gravel Street to tear it down left me dumbfounded.
GROTON, CT
UPMATTERS

Negaunee City Council creates Historic District Study Committee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The city of Negaunee has nearly 160 years of rich history, and the Negaunee City Council wants to officially preserve that history. The council has unanimously voted to create a local historical study committee, with the hope to create a historic district. “Some people may...
NEGAUNEE, MI
Axios Des Moines

Hearing set for brewery proposed in Des Moines historic district

The Des Moines City Council this week scheduled an April 4 public hearing on zoning plans for a proposed restaurant and brewery in Sherman Hill.State of play: The neighborhood association wrote a letter last month in support of the rezoning request, but some residents have concerns about parking or noise.Yes, but: Business hours can run no later than midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 10pm other days, under a proposed zoning condition.Details: The brewery would occupy the first floor of 740 18th St, a building that's adjacent to the Concord Apartments.What's next: The council is expected to vote on the proposal at the April 4 hearing, which begins at 5pm at Des Moines City Hall.If approved, the new business could open late this year, developer Danny Heggen told Axios last month.Editor's note: This story and headline has been corrected to reflect that City Council approved a public hearing on the zoning plans Monday. An earlier version incorrectly reported that the brewery had received final approval from the council. Concord apartment renovations are already in the works. The proposed restaurant and brewery is planned for the first floor of the complex's adjacent building at 740 18th St. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
DES MOINES, IA
WNCT

Swansboro to update architectural survey of historic district

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Swansboro is being awarded money to preserve some of the community’s history. A grant from the state Historic Preservation Office will be used to update the town’s previous 30-year-old architectural survey of the historic district. “A lot of the properties have been either demolished or moved or otherwise […]
SWANSBORO, NC
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Amherst, MA
Government
WGAU

Local government calendar includes A-CC Commission budget work

The Georgia Association of Voter Registration and Election Officials is gearing up for upcoming elections and holding training sessions in Athens: hundreds of elections workers from around the state are assembling at the Classic Center. Athens-Clarke County Commissioners get a budget update in a 3 o’clock session at the Government...
ATHENS, GA
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Commission recommends revised City Council district boundaries for Richardson

Richardson’s Council District Boundary Commission recommended a boundary map during its March 22 meeting that will be forwarded to the City Council for consideration. The nine-member commission deliberated between two options heading into its meeting and ended up selecting Option A in a 7-1 vote. Commission member Gary Beach was the lone dissenting vote, with member Ken Southard not in attendance. Both options were made available online prior to the meeting.
RICHARDSON, TX
KTVZ

Deschutes County Historic Landmarks Commission begins strategic planning process with survey

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Historic Landmarks Commission is starting a strategic planning process for its next five-year plan. The planning process will allow staff and the commission to coordinate with partners, the State, historic landmark property owners, stakeholders, and the public to prioritize historic preservation programs. Residents...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Person
Emily Dickinson
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Historic Commission approves partial demolition of Annie Merts building

Plans to demolish a historic building in Huntsville were approved in part Monday, with one resident calling the decision a "win-win." The Annie Merts building, which most recently had been used as an administrative building for different Huntsville City School System departments, was being considered for demolition to make way for single-family homes and condominiums.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
News On 6

Women's Business Center Opening In Tulsa's Historic Greenwood District

A new women's business center will open on Wednesday in Tulsa's Greenwood District. The new facility is one of the remaining buildings that was left standing after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Greenwood leaders will unveil the newly renovated building on Wednesday morning. It is one of more than 100...
TULSA, OK
Kait 8

Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approves district board elections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved 25 conservation district board elections at its meeting on March 16, officials said Thursday. In a news release, officials said conservation districts provide locally-led conservation of the state’s land and water resources. Each district...
ARKANSAS STATE
WVNS

Prescribed burn scheduled for Grandview area

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS)– A planned burn by the National Park Service is underway. The prescribed burn will burn 14 acres at Carper Field in Grandview and will last for several hours. Dave Bieri, District Supervisor with the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve says their office called in help from neighboring National Park Services […]
10TV

Deadline approaching for Ohio commission to draw new district maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Redistricting Commission is facing a Monday deadline to have new district maps on the desk of Secretary of State Frank LaRose. The commission is back at the drawing board for the fourth time after the Ohio Supreme Court struck down three earlier sets of maps, saying they favored the Republican Party. Independent mapmakers worked late into Saturday night to try to finalize the new maps.
OHIO STATE

