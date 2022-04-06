Franklin Hampshire Workforce Board

(The Center Square) – Claims for unemployment benefits in New Hampshire dropped last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly report. There were 291 new filings for state jobless benefits filed for the week that ended March 12, the agency reported on Thursday. That's 369 fewer than the previous week.
A partnership between the San Bernardino County Workforce Development Board (WDB) and Career Institute is providing Fontana resident Christine Cox something she has always yearned for -- a chance to prove herself. After an unsettled childhood, Cox entered adulthood with plenty of distractions and little direction. But today, she is...
Maryland is one half of the geographical sandwich bread on either side of Washington, DC (the other slice is Virginia), but the state known for its fabled blue crabs is setting itself apart from its Beltway neighbors by eliminating college-degree requirements for tens of thousands of state-government jobs (crustaceans need not apply).
CONCORD, N.H. — New data shows New Hampshire is close to recovering all of the private sector jobs it lost since March 2020, but workforce participation is still a significant issue. The Department of Employment Security said more unemployment benefits were paid during the COVID-19 pandemic than during the...
The Department of Veterans Affairs has just completed a major step in the congressionally-mandated Asset and Infrastructure Review, or AIR, process — a process designed to ensure VA’s infrastructure in the next few years reflects the needs of 21st century veterans, not those of the previous century. On...
Comments / 0