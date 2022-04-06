ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, WI

Portage residents elect new mayor

nbc15.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMMSD school board candidates differ on opinion of school resource officers. Simkin and her competitor had different opinions on...

www.nbc15.com

WHEC TV-10

Local village elections results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Numerous village elections are happening Monday from noon - 9 p.m. We will update the results as they come in. Hilton Mayor (4-year term) Hilton Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Scottsville Mayor (4-year term) Scottsville Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Genesee County. Bergen Trustees (2...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
WDIO-TV

Wisconsin Municipal election results

Tuesday was Election Day in Wisconsin and WDIO is following a number of municipal races including Superior School Board and City Council races, Ashland Mayor and Marijuana Referendum and more. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and we have results.
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Two Harbors residents start petition to recall their mayor

Two Harbors voters are challenging their mayor with a petition to have him recalled from office. The Recall or Resign Committee aims to have Mayor Chris Swanson removed from office. They claim the mayor has engaged in business endeavors that are a conflict of interest. Chair of the committee Todd...
TWO HARBORS, MN
FireRescue1

Wis. assistant chief dies after farm accident, FD says

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread. In DHS’ latest weekly update,...
WISN

Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine broke election law, Wanggaard alleges

RACINE, Wis. - Wisconsin State Sen. Van Wanggaard filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, accusing Racine of breaking election law – on election day. The state senator accuses the city he represents of encouraging "ballot harvesting" by suggesting that one person can submit ballots on behalf of other people.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Court of Appeals election; Lazar unseats Kornblum

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Voters in southeastern Wisconsin elevated a conservative-backed Waukesha County judge to a state Court of Appeals seat on Tuesday in a race that took a sharp partisan turn and featured ads referring to the Waukesha Christmas parade killings. Maria Lazar defeated incumbent Court of Appeals Judge Lori...
WAUKESHA, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Socialists Win in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI – The Milwaukee Democratic Socialists of America made history tonight: Ryan Clancy and Juan Miguel Martinez won their elections for Milwaukee County Supervisor. Milwaukee DSA knocked more than 15,000 doors in this election cycle. “It’s clear that the people want fundamental change”, said Juan Miguel Martinez, newly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox News

Kenosha County ravaged by BLM riots flips red after decades of Dem leadership

Wisconsin's Kenosha County executive flipped red for the first time in decades after the city gained widespread attention amid damaging riots and the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Voters elected Samantha Kerkman on April 5th as the county executive. The race was described as nonpartisan, but Kerkman had the backing of Republicans and serves as a Republican state representative. Her opponent, Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, is a Democrat and serves as the Clerk of Courts.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
News Break
Politics
B105

Small Wisconsin Town Votes To Support Legalizing Marijuana In Landslide Decision

Wisconsin is still one of the states with the strictest penalties for marijuana. Nearby Minnesota has medicinal marijuana. Neighboring Michigan and Illinois both have recreational adult use as well. Wisconsin currently only allows CBD. It has many in the state frustrated and in the past few years many cities have decriminalized marijuana. This week, a small town in Northern Wisconsin held their election and put an advisory referendum on the ballot concerning legalization of cannabis.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former Monticello mayor elected as village trustee

MONTICELLO – Former Monticello Mayor Gordon Jenkins was elected to the village board during Tuesday’s elections. He polled 502 votes. His significant other, Rochelle Massey, was re-elected to the board, polling 513 votes. Incumbent Charles Sabatino lost his seat, garnering only 182 votes and newcomer Michael Greco also...
MONTICELLO, NY
Clackamas Review

Gladstone resident: Mayor bears responsibility for political mess

Patrick Smith: Tammy Stempel refuses to accept city-attorney opinion regarding Matt TracyThe flames of dysfunction have been fanned again in Gladstone. At a recent meeting Councilor Greg Alexander had a heated exchange with the city attorney demanding that Councilor Matt Tracy be removed from office. Alexander's request came from Tracy leaving a previous meeting, in a huff, saying that he would be resigning. The city attorney responded forcefully, more than once, that Alexander's demand had no legal basis. At the end of the rancorous meeting featuring Alexander's demands, the council, including the mayor, agreed 7-0 to a facilitated meeting...
GLADSTONE, OR

