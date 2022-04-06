Bruins donate $6,300 to Pacelli Catholic Schools, Bulls sign new lease to stay in Mason City Arena

(Guthrie Center) The ACGC boys track squad is coming off of a team title at Panorama on Tuesday. The Chargers were scheduled to run at Van Meter on Thursday, but the meet has been called off. Coach Cody Matthewson is glad they were able to get Tuesday’s competition in because it was their first outdoor meet at full strength. “That was the first time we’ve been able to put together a more solidified lineup. Our seniors missed a meet. The biggest thing was to see some of our guys come back after being on a bus and being out in DC for a week. We are very happy with where we are right now.”

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO