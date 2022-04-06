ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Bruins donate $6,300 to Pacelli Catholic Schools, Bulls sign new lease to stay in Mason City Arena

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) -- The Austin Bruins took time on Tuesday to give back to a part of their fanbase. The NAHL hockey team made a stop at Pacelli Catholic Schools dropping...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Mason City School Board approves 'Riverhawks' mascot

(ABC 6 News) - The Mason City Community school district announced its new mascot will be the Riverhawks. This comes after the district voted to get rid of the Mowhawk mascot in November. Moving forward, at academic and athletic events, teams will not be introduced as the Mohawks. The Mason...
MASON CITY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City High School will be known as the River Hawks (AUDIO)

MASON CITY — Following the approval of over 60% of the high school’s student body, the Mason City School Board on Monday night unanimously approved the school’s new mascot as River Hawks. After the school board’s decision earlier this school year to do away with the Mohawk...
MASON CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sports Spotlight: South Sioux City girl wrestling pair kickstart fundraising ahead of national duals trips

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – “We just needed and wanted the help of continuing our dreams,” South Sioux City junior Melissa De La Torre said. Claiming the first NSAA girls state individual title and team championship last February, South Sioux City girls wrestling have quickly become trailblazers in the sport. And competition for the Cardinals […]
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Sports
Rochester, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
KAAL-TV

Mason City Toros announce team's first college commit

(ABC 6 News) -- One day after announcing an extension with Mason City Arena, Toros hockey has announced its first college commitment. Forward Derek Humphreys is committing to Division III school Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin. Humphreys will be one of 18 different freshmen that will be playing for the Concordia Falcons next season.
MEQUON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Mavericks, Gophers To Face Off In NCAA Men’s Hockey Semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One year ago, Minnesota State University Mankato beat the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team in the NCAA regional, advancing to their first ever Frozen Four. Fast forward a year, and the teams meet again, one round deeper. “They’ll come out a little bit differently this time,” said Mavericks junior forward Nathan Smith. “They’re fast. They’re skilled. And we’re pretty defensive and gritty. But we’re pretty skilled, too. So I think it’ll be another good game.” The Mavs are coming off a good game to get to this point, beating Notre Dame 1-0. It was yet another shutout for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bulls#Iowa#Charity#Pacelli Catholic Schools#Nahl#Toros Hockey#Na3hl
The Blade

Rochester rallies late, beats Mud Hens in extra innings

The Rochester Red Wings entered the ninth inning of Thursday’s game with two hits against the Toledo Mud Hens pitching staff. That two-hitter, however, didn’t last. Rochester picked up three singles in the ninth, with Nick Banks delivering a game-tying hit with runners on second and third with two down off Mud Hens reliever Angel De Jesus.
DETROIT, MI
Western Iowa Today

ACGC boys waiting for weather to warm up to help times drop

(Guthrie Center) The ACGC boys track squad is coming off of a team title at Panorama on Tuesday. The Chargers were scheduled to run at Van Meter on Thursday, but the meet has been called off. Coach Cody Matthewson is glad they were able to get Tuesday’s competition in because it was their first outdoor meet at full strength. “That was the first time we’ve been able to put together a more solidified lineup. Our seniors missed a meet. The biggest thing was to see some of our guys come back after being on a bus and being out in DC for a week. We are very happy with where we are right now.”
DES MOINES, IA
KAAL-TV

Kasson-Mantorville girls hoops guard Aby Shubert commits to Xavier

(ABC 6 Sports) -- One local student-athlete has made a big-time commitment to the Big East. Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball guard Aby Shubert announcing on Twitter Tuesday she will play for Xavier. Shubert is currently a junior and finished as an all-state honorable mention and has over 1,600 career points. This...
KASSON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities

Comments / 0

Community Policy