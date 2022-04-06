ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

ScHoolboy Q Returns With ‘Soccer Dad’

By Ryan Shepard
 2 days ago
After a three-year layoff, the time has come for ScHoolboy Q to return to music. The California native kicked off his week by delivering his highly-anticipated single, “Soccer Dad.” Juxtaposing his younger years with...

California State
Schoolboy Q
Kendrick Lamar
