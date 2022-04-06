ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, MN

Orono man pleads guilty in high-speed crash on Lake Minnetonka road that killed two, including son of Gophers coach

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Orono man pleaded guilty Tuesday to being drunk when he drove nearly 100 miles an hour on a Lake Minnetonka road last summer and killed two passengers...

