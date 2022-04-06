ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fundraiser to be held for retired Santa Fe firefighter injured in house fire

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe restaurant is holding a fundraiser for the retired assistant fire chief, injured in a fire. Former Santa Fe Fire Chief Ted Bolleter was injured in a fire at his home near St. Michaels and Cerrillos on Friday night.

He is being treated at UNM Hospital for burns to his hands, feet, and face. Now, the original Realburger on Cerrillos Rd. in Santa Fe will be hosting a fundraiser for the family. It’s happening next Monday. Twenty-five percent of the sales will be given to the family to help with medical bills, temporary housing, and other needs.

KRQE News 13

Santa Fe police search for missing woman

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are searching for a missing woman. Jailene Delgado-Sarceno, 24, was reported missing by her boyfriend on March 21, but was last seen on March 10. Delgado-Sarceno is known to frequent Downtown Santa Fe. She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested just three days after being released from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of stealing thousands from former employer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former IT worker is facing charges for stealing thousands from his former employer. Investigators say 37-year-old Alexander Sutton worked for House of Sanjevani, a holistic wellness center on Paseo near Ventura. In July of 2020, the owner of the business noticed a dramatic drop in sales. The FBI turned their sights to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hust found guilty of killing, raping 6-year-old girl

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Justice at last for the family of a six-year-old New Mexico girl, who was raped and strangled in her Rio Rancho home. Friday night, a jury found a man who lived in that home guilty of her death. “We’re happy that Jade was able to find justice,” said Jessica Martinez, chief deputy […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
