Tennessee freshman Kennedy Chandler declares for 2022 NBA draft

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

freshman Kennedy Chandler on Tuesday announced that he will hire an agent and enter the 2022 NBA draft, forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility.

Chandler was named to the All-SEC second team after averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 assists on 46.4% shooting from the field in 34 games. He set the Tennessee single-season freshman record for steals and finished eighth in the country with 74.

The 6-foot standout enters the pre-draft process highly touted as an athletic point guard that can create for himself and others. He is a strong 3-point shooter, converting 38.3% of his 3.8 attempts this season, and could be a good floor-spacer at the next level.

Chandler is most commonly projected to be a mid-first-round pick this year given his ability as an initiator on offense. He has some questions regarding his size at 172 pounds but proved to be a great playmaker for the Volunteers throughout the season.

He will have the opportunity to improve his draft stock in private workouts with teams. He also figures to be a strong candidate to earn an invitation to compete in the combine next month and could eventually work his way up draft boards.

The 2022 NBA draft will take place on June 23.

