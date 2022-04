The 2022 Opening Day for Major League Baseball felt like it may never happen but after months of waiting for some good news, the season has finally arrived. Thursday marked the first day of the regular season with seven games across the league. There were several players with ties to the state of Alabama to make their season debuts Thursday and many more are expected over the rest of the weekend with more teams starting their seasons on Friday.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO