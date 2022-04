Bridgewater College’s Symphonic Band, under the direction of Dr. Christine Carrillo, will perform on Sunday, March 27, at 3 p.m. in Cole Hall on the College’s campus. The concert is a donation-optional benefit event supporting the Screamin’ Eagles Marching Band with a challenge gift from Judy Nolen Henneberger ’64 to help defray students’ costs as they participate in the London New Year’s Day Parade 2023. The Screamin’ Eagles were invited to participate in the event—the biggest New Year’s Day street event of its kind—that is watched by millions of television viewers across the world.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO