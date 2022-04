HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are trying to solve a mystery in the Upper Valley after an explosion of some sort rocked the area Friday afternoon. Witnesses have described it as an earthquake that took place around 1 p.m. Hartford Police officials also say they felt it at the station, saying it felt like thunder overhead. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

HARTFORD, VT ・ 6 DAYS AGO