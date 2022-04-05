ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solar Energy Services, Inc.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe spoke to SES President, Rick Peters about the growth of solar energy in our region. Residential Solar Energy seems to be booming these days. Is this mostly due to cost declines?. Reduced cost has made solar available to a wider audience, but the two biggest drivers of recent...

Tree Hugger

California's 'Solar Canals' Will Save Water and Produce Clean Energy

A public-private-academic partnership plans to install solar panels over water canals in California in a bid to produce clean energy and help preserve the state's dwindling water resources. Construction of Project Nexus, the “first-ever solar panel over canal development in the United States,” will start next fall and is scheduled...
Daily Beast

Solar Energy Has a Dust Problem. This Could Solve It.

The numbers don’t lie: Solar power is on the rise. According to a 2021 report by the International Energy Agency, power generated from renewable solar power systems grew worldwide by 23 percent from 2019 to 2020. In the U.S., 3 percent of all electricity generated in 2020 came from solar power. That number is expected to jump to a whopping 20 percent by 2050.
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County to Amend Rules for Solar Energy Facilities

During their upcoming regular meeting Tuesday, Sheridan County’s Commissioners will consider a resolution that will amend Section 5 of the rules and regulations for the permitting of commercial solar energy facilities within the county. Also on the agenda is a Notice of Intent to vacate a Public Right-of-Way in...
Sheridan Media

Revision Approved on Solar Energy Rules and Regulations

Sheridan County’s Commissioners have voted to approve and accept revisions to the rules and regulations for permitting of commercial solar energy facilities in the county. The revisions will allow for more public hearings in the review process, as explained by County Planner Mark Reid. Reid said the reason for...
KTEN.com

5 Financial Benefits of Going Green and Switching to Solar Energy

Originally Posted On: https://munchkinpress.com/5-financial-benefits-of-going-green-and-switching-to-solar-energy/. The world is on a precipice. It has been reported that if we don’t address climate change immediately, we may pass the global warming threshold by 2027. We must all act fast, and it’s not just down to governments and businesses to go green; we should all do our bit.
UV Cavalier Daily

Solar energy efforts help advance sustainability initiatives at U.Va.

Due to observed rising levels of global warming, spirited debate around climate change has dominated conversation at local, state and national levels for well over a decade. The University has responded to the increased threat of global warming by incorporating new technology aimed towards energy sustainability. Among the crowded field of clean energy techniques that have been implemented, solar power has emerged as one of the most recent examples of the University’s strides towards reducing its carbon footprint.
KXAN

Counting The Costs Of Energy And Inflation With NATiVE Solar

Inflation rose 7.9% in February 2022 impacting everyone’s pocketbook from your groceries to gas, and especially rising home energy costs. Paul C. Watson, chief strategy officer at NATiVE Solar, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert at the center to talk about inflation and how solar can play a role in reducing those costs.
cbs19news

SCC approves expansion of solar, energy storage projects for Dominion

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dominion Energy has received approval for a significant expansion of new solar and energy storage projects. According to a release, the Virginia State Corporation Commission has approved projects that will provide nearly 1,000 megawatts of electricity, which is enough power to supply about 250,000 homes at peak output.
Gear Patrol

Stay Prepared with Lion Energy's Solar-Powered Solutions

Whether you're hard at work in the backyard or weathering a nasty storm, it pays to stay charged up. Thanks to Lion Energy's Safari ME portable solar generator, you'll never be without power no matter where you are. Using Lithium Iron Phosphate technology — which is safer than Lithium Nickel Cobalt tech used by other generators — carries more charge and has a much longer lifespan. The Safari ME boasts 922 watt hours with an output of 2,000 watts continuously (or a 4,000 watts surge). To get the generator topped off, users can charge the Safari ME via a wall outlet, through solar panels or from a hand crank or wind turbine. Even better, the Safari ME charges completely in about 90 minutes, which is miles faster than the seven to 10 hour charging times of the competition. With a wide variety of outlets — including AC, USB, USB-C and 12V ports — the Safari ME can power everything from a full fridge and LCD TV to a whole suite of power tools — without breaking a sweat. While that's more than enough power in most cases, if you need a little more juice, Lion recommends adding in the Safari ME Expansion Pack, which triples the Safari ME's storage capacity to 2,970 watt hours. If you're in the market for a solar generator, pick up a Lion Energy Safari ME and don't get left in the dark.
The Monroe News

Response was more misinformation about solar energy

Pete Sinclair responded to my letter with more misinformation about solar energy. He claims that solar power will lead to a more resilient grid, as proven in Germany. I did a search on Bing, using the key words “German grid instability”, and got several hits describing the problems with Germany's grid and how they affect neighboring countries' grids. In fact, many big companies have installed standby generators to protect themselves against outages and brownouts.
