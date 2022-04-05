Solar Energy Services, Inc.

Whether you're hard at work in the backyard or weathering a nasty storm, it pays to stay charged up. Thanks to Lion Energy's Safari ME portable solar generator, you'll never be without power no matter where you are. Using Lithium Iron Phosphate technology — which is safer than Lithium Nickel Cobalt tech used by other generators — carries more charge and has a much longer lifespan. The Safari ME boasts 922 watt hours with an output of 2,000 watts continuously (or a 4,000 watts surge). To get the generator topped off, users can charge the Safari ME via a wall outlet, through solar panels or from a hand crank or wind turbine. Even better, the Safari ME charges completely in about 90 minutes, which is miles faster than the seven to 10 hour charging times of the competition. With a wide variety of outlets — including AC, USB, USB-C and 12V ports — the Safari ME can power everything from a full fridge and LCD TV to a whole suite of power tools — without breaking a sweat. While that's more than enough power in most cases, if you need a little more juice, Lion recommends adding in the Safari ME Expansion Pack, which triples the Safari ME's storage capacity to 2,970 watt hours. If you're in the market for a solar generator, pick up a Lion Energy Safari ME and don't get left in the dark.

ECONOMY ・ 26 DAYS AGO