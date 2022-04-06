ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Grand Island location of Small Town Famous to open next week

KSNB Local4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is now a new affordable shopping option on South Locust Street, a new...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

Small town on a Great Lake

Last year, Main Street Vermilion reached a milestone of 20 years of service to our Small Town on a Great Lake. We took inventory of everything our organization provided through public and private partnerships and volunteerism, from beautification projects including flower plantings and streetscapes to park amenities and historic light fixtures.
VERMILION, OH
KSNB Local4

"Taste of Grand Island"

Hastings Chamber of Commerce talks Coffee with the Senator event happening on April 2. Fun events happening this weekend in the tri-cities. "Mary Poppins" coming to Adams Central High School. GICC To Perform "All Shook Up" Updated: 15 hours ago. Local4 News at 5.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Grand Island Independent

New Grand Island firm wants to be a small-town, hometown brokerage

Summit Real Estate believes that support for its agents will lead to better service for its clients. The locally owned independent brokerage opened Feb. 14 in a building known for real estate, at 1824 W. Second St. That building, in a highly visible location along Second Street, was the longtime...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Island, NE
Government
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Greyson F

Popular Mexican Chain Opening New Location in Town.

Another Mexican restaurant is opening in town.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For those who love freshly made Mexican food but hate the hassle of going inside a restaurant to order, metro Phoenix is about to see a new option. Drive-through-only restaurants are becoming more and more popular these days, as the pandemic has forced owners to revisit how they do business and how to ensure they remain open. However, for many, the only drive-through food option even remotely resembling Mexican food has been Taco Bell. That will change for Gilbert residents.
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

Pizza Chain Opening 46 New Locations Around Town

There's going to be a lot of new pizza stores opening.Prince Charles Malaque/Unsplash. Arizona is no stranger to the flock of snowbirds that come to the state during the winter. And many might have started visiting the Copper State for parts of the year but now remain full-time. The influx of midwesterners has brought with it an assortment of restaurants, all to varying levels of success. Chicago-style pizza restaurants attempted to gain traction in metro Phoenix, but the style has failed to catch on. However, a new Midwest pizza chain is making the shift to metro Phoenix, and it is hoping for better success.
PHOENIX, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

State Fair announcing concert lineup throughout week

GRAND ISLAND, NE - The Nebraska State Fair is revealing the acts for its five days of concerts one at a time this week. Husker football legend Tom Osborne will lead a list of Nebraska notables announcing the acts. All concerts will be announced at 9:00 a.m. via live stream. Osborne starts the announcements on Monday morning and will release the act performing on Monday, Aug. 29 at the Heartland Event Center.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse
Grand Island Independent

Sunday accident in downtown Grand Island claims life of woman, 52

An accident involving a vehicle claimed the life of a 52-year-old woman on Sunday at Fourth and Pine streets, according to a Grand Island Police Department report. At roughly 3:15 p.m., a 29-year-old driver was heading eastbound on Fourth Street and stopped at the light, blocking the intersection. The woman...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Chief Industries worker dies from on-site injury in Grand Island

Nathanel Esquitin, a 24-year-old Grand Island man, died from injuries sustained in an accident March 30 at a Chief Industries facility. Few details have emerged from the incident. Emergency personnel were called to the Grand Island facility, which manufactures steel buildings, shortly before 10 a.m. on March 30. The victim...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

Omaha north county treasurer’s office to permanently move

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A customer service center with the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office is moving to a new location. The Treasurer’s North Customer Service Center is currently at 7414 N 30th Street, but it will be moved to 4606 N 56th Street, Suite 102, next Monday, April 11.
OMAHA, NE
The Staten Island Advance

The Dish visits a new restaurant at The Boulevard: Hawaii Poké opens second Staten Island location

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Hawaii Poké Bowl opened this week at New Dorp’s food-chocked new development, The Boulevard. In this episode of The Dish, owners Nicole Li and Jie Lin thank the East Shore for the warm reception of their second location. They also demo how one of their “bowl” are assembled into wholesome meals to suit most diet regimens.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Daily News Online

Town starting Park Road project next week

BATAVIA — Starting Monday and going through the fall, a contractor for the Town of Batavia, CATCO, will be installing new utilities, reconstructing and resurfacing Park Road from the intersection of State Route. 63 to State Route 98. To complete this project, the following changes will take place during...
BATAVIA, NY
KSNB Local4

Dust storm near Kearney on Thursday

Contractors Thursday morning began “jackhammering away” at the 16th street Viaduct according to a Hastings city spokesperson. Just before noon on Thursday, central Nebraskans probably got an alert on your phone about the chance of dust storms. Fire destroys apartment in Grand Island. Updated: 23 hours ago. Grand...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Demolition began Thursday morning on Hastings viaduct

Grand Island Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire around 3:40 p.m. Thursday. Video compilation of the Good Samaritan appreciation event. Good Friday "Open Funeral" Forge Christian Church in Hastings is hosting a free and open funeral service on Friday April 15. The event will take place at 6:30 p.m.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

City waiting approval from UPRR on viaduct demo

A large wildfire burned across Gosper and Furnas Counties Thursday and continues to smolder. Nebraska State Patrol trooper's dash cam showing the dust storm Thursday near Kearney. Demolition began Thursday morning on Hastings viaduct. Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT. Contractors Thursday morning began “jackhammering away” at the...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

‘Big Red Treats’ to reopen in Railside next month

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Big Red Treats is moving to downtown Grand Island. The business, which was located in the northwestern side of the city, is going in on at its new location of 223 West Third Street. The sweet shop will return with their specialty popcorn and all...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy