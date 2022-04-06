ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Personal cybersecurity should focus on minor scams over major hacks

By Chris Burton
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Big data breaches grab the headlines, but for most of us, cybersecurity looks a little different.

It’s actually simpler than many might think.

As war rages in Ukraine, U.S. officials have raised concerns about attacks from Russian hackers.

{Anne Neuberger / White House Deputy National Security Advisor}

“We’re doing so based on evolving threat intelligence that the Russian government is exploring options for potential cyber attacks,” White House deputy national security advisor Anne Neuberger said in a press conference.

And sure, that should worry you — if you’re Wells Fargo, or McDonalds — but if you’re an average American, don’t sweat it. You’ve got plenty else to worry about.

“People think there’s some guy in a screen somewhere typing all of these things and hacking into your system,” local cybersecurity expert Robert Miles said. “In reality, it’s just a bunch of scammers.”

Miles, chief information officer at Bakersfield-based Grapevine MSP, says security threats to average people come from opportunists looking to make a quick buck. They’ll pose as someone you know, or a company you trust, using your own information to do so.

“They know which bank you’re with. They know where you go,” Miles said. “They know who your family is, so it’s easier for them to trick you into doing something you normally wouldn’t.”

Or they’ll try a lateral strategy, hopping from account to account with the same password until they reach your bank account, mortgage or another money-maker.

Luckily, Miles says, there’s a simple fix — change your passwords.

“Yes! Change all your passwords, please!” Miles said. “And the other part of that is multifactor authentication is huge.”

By taking the extra authentication step, you could be making a hack too complicated to be worth it for any cyber opportunists.

