BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Applications will open next month for Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot program. Mayor Brandon Scott announced the initiative in February 2022, joining a group of mayors across the country to create the program. The group, Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, advocates for cities to implement direct, recurring cash payments to citizens in a bid to create momentum for a federal guaranteed income program. Mayor Scott announced Tuesday in his State of the City address that the application for Baltimore’s program will go live May 2. The program was originally set to launch last Fall. The city is partnering with the CASH Campaign...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO