ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

Are You At A High Risk For Cavities? Part One

By Ashley Dawson
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINT HILL, NC – Understanding whether you are prone to developing cavities will help you find the means to lower your risk. Cavity prevention will not only save you many dental visits but will save you money down the road. In this two-part article, we will dive into some risk factors...

www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shreveport Magazine

Little boy, who was left in pain and struggled to walk after a tick bite, turned out to have a high-risk neuroblastoma that had already spread to other parts of the body

The 3-year-old boy, who was left in pain after a tick bite, turned out to have a high-risk neuroblastoma. His parents said that the boy complained of pain in his legs, and was struggling with walking, high temperatures and night sweats. The boy’s family said that at the point of diagnosis, their 3-year-old son was given just a 50% chance of long-term survival. While there was no connection between the tick bite and the disease itself, the boy’s mother said that the timing was a very lucky coincidence.
CANCER
shefinds

The One Exercise You Should Never Do If You Have High Blood Pressure–It’s So Dangerous!

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a condition where your blood pumps through your blood vessels with too much force. While your blood needs a level of this pressure to efficiently move through your body, when it becomes too intense, it can do significant damage on your veins and arteries. “In the US, 47% of the population is diagnosed with hypertension (meaning likely more have it but are yet diagnosed),” Says Dr. Rand McClain, Chief Medical Officer of LCR Health. While uncontrollable things like genetics can increase your risk, your lifestyle can play a role—things like lack of exercise, poor nutrition, excess alcohol consumption, and tobacco use can significantly increase your risk.
FITNESS
The Independent

Man’s tongue turns black and ‘hairy’ after suffering stroke

A man’s tongue turned black and “hairy” when he was put on a pureed and liquid diet after suffering from a stroke, according to a new report published in a medical journal.The patient, who is from India, was being fed a diet of pureed food and liquids as a result of a cerebrovascular incident that paralysed his left side. About two months later, his caretakers noticed the black pigmentation on his tongue.The case, known medically as lingua villosa nigra, was documented by doctors from the Medical Trust Hospital in Cochin, Kerala, and published in the JAMA Dermatology medical journal on...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

High Triglycerides May Increase Risk of Second Stroke – Even With Statin Drugs

Stroke can have many causes. An atherothrombotic stroke is caused by a clot that forms from plaques that build up within blood vessels in the brain. A new study suggests that people who have this type of stroke who also have higher levels of triglycerides, a type of fat, in their blood may have a higher risk of having another stroke or other cardiovascular problems one year later, compared to people who had a stroke but have lower triglyceride levels. The research is published in the March 16, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study found an association even when people were taking statin drugs meant to lower triglycerides and protect against heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mint Hill, NC
WTVW

Risk factors for developing dementia

Caring for aging loved ones with dementia can be very difficult. Dementia is a disorder hallmarked by memory loss and neurological decline. It occurs mainly in elderly people, and while some medical treatments are available, there remains no cure. In a recent study investigating risk factors for dementia, researchers at...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WNDU

Medical Moment: Aspirin and heart disease

(WNDU) - More than 859,000 Americans die of heart attacks or strokes every year. For years, doctors have prescribed aspirin to help prevent a cardiovascular event in healthy people, but research has been mixed on the benefits. It makes us ask the question sitting in plain sight: could an aspirin...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavities#Cavity#Floss#Gameplan#Bacteria
Fox News

Alcohol intake at any level may increase risk of heart disease, study suggests

Contrary to observational studies, alcohol consumption may not actually counter the risk of heart disease, according to a large study published in JAMA Network Open this week. Previous observational studies suggested that consuming small amounts of alcohol may provide heart-related health benefits, but a team of researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard found in a recent study that alcohol intake at all levels was linked with higher risks of cardiovascular disease.
DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Can Be Diagnosed With an Abdominal CT Scan?

4 conditions that are diagnosed using an abdominal CT scan. The abdomen of the human body consists of digestive, urinary, and reproductive organs. An abdominal computed tomography (CT) scan is prescribed by the doctor to diagnose the conditions affecting these organs. Cancer refers to the condition in which cells divide...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

Stroke risk: What to know

Model Hailey Bieber has said she is fine after suffering a small blood clot to her brain this past week. "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram. "They found...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
KUTV

How to reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke

KUTV — One in five people worldwide have Inherited High Lipoprotein(a) – sometimes referred to as “LP(a)” – an important genetic risk factor for premature heart disease and stroke. Founder and CEO Katherine Wilemon and chief medical officer, Dr. Mary McGowan from the Family Heart...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Drinking Water and Staying Well Hydrated May Lower the Risk of Heart Failure

According to experts, the secret to living longer and improving quality of life is by taking care of your heart. In the United States, many middle-aged adults live longer even with health conditions by "staying hydrated". Congestive heart failure occurs when the heart muscle doesn't pump blood as well as...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Complex relationships between bacteria and markers of lower airway infection and inflammation in cystic fibrosis

The lower airways of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) have unique biochemical features that correlate with the complex communities of lung bacteria typical of this disease, according to a multicenter study led by researchers from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. These findings offer insights into the underlying biological mechanisms driving infection and inflammation in the CF lungs, and may help develop novel targeted therapies and more precise diagnostics to improve the care of children with CF. Results were published in the journal Frontiers of Cellular and Infection Microbiology.
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

Undiagnosed heart disease may be common in people with heart attacks not caused by clots

More than two-thirds of people who have a type of heart attack not caused by a blood clot also may have undiagnosed heart disease, according to a small study from Scotland. The study, published Monday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation, focused on people who had what's known as Type 2 heart attacks, which result from strain caused by an illness such as infections or fast heart rates that can lower blood pressure or oxygen in the blood. But when researchers conducted advanced heart imaging, they discovered study participants also had conditions such as narrowed arteries or weakened heart muscles that were frequently undiagnosed. Fewer than a third of those patients were being treated for heart disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Can some anti-nausea drugs increase stroke risk?

A recent study found that certain anti-nausea and vomiting medications tripled the risk for ischemic stroke. The risk was highest for metopimazine, followed by metoclopramide, and then domperidone. More studies are needed to confirm the findings. , and dementia, which cause symptoms of psychosis or losing touch with reality. Excess...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Rise in blood pressure upon standing linked to risk for heart attack, stroke

If your blood pressure spikes when you stand, you may be at increased risk for heart attack and stroke, Italian researchers warn. "The results of the study confirmed our initial hypothesis -- a pronounced increase in blood pressure from lying to standing could be prognostically important in young people with high blood pressure," said lead study author Dr. Paolo Palatini. He is a professor of internal medicine at the University of Padova, in Italy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

613
Followers
1K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy