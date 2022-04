MINT HILL, NC – Starting April 1, the hunt is on for 24 giant Easter eggs hidden all around town!. This is the second year for the community-wide Easter egg hunt “Hop Around Mint Hill.” Born from the need to engage the community during COVID, the event was such a success that the Town decided to do it again this year. “Because of COVID, we had to get creative in 2020-2021,” says Mint Hill Events Assistant Cassie Brooks. “We had a huge response that we decided to continue the tradition. In 2021, we had over 1400 entries!”

