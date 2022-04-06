ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Penn back from Ukraine: Zelenskyy was 'born for this'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar-winning actor Sean Penn was in Ukraine with a documentary crew and met with...

The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
POLITICO

Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments on "Nazis in Ukraine" have been cited by Russian media. They're using them to help justify their invasion of Ukraine.

State media has also cited her saying that President Joe Biden "wants war." The world is literally watching: Russian state media are using Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s words aid their argument that their invasion of Ukraine was warranted. Both Ukraine — and the Georgia Republican’s primary challenger — are...
Reuters

Russia facing most difficult situation in three decades, PM says

April 7 (Reuters) - Russia is facing its most difficult situation in three decades due to unprecedented Western sanctions, but foreign attempts to isolate it from the global economy will fail, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday. Western countries are progressively broadening an array of economic sanctions imposed to...
MSNBC

Why would Trump talk about sending troops back into Afghanistan?

About a month before Election Day 2020, Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he intended to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan “by Christmas.” No one had any idea what he was talking about: White House officials conceded the then-president’s timeline wasn’t real and the Pentagon said it had no idea what Trump was talking about.
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
MSNBC

Fmr. Estonian President: “If you don’t respond now, you will be responding when they attack NATO”

One of the main reasons NATO and other countries worry about getting militarily involved in the War in Ukraine is Russia’s nuclear arsenal, which Vladimir Putin has threatened to use. “This is the first time that anyone has threatened to use nuclear weapons for conquest,” says Former Estonian President Toomas Ilves. The horrible images out of Bucha “brings back memories” for so many in the region, says Ilves. The current inaction from the U.S. and NATO is sending the signal to Putin that all of this is fine. “I’m just flabbergasted by this.”April 3, 2022.
The Independent

US warns Xi Jinping of ‘what might come his way’ if China supports Russia in Ukraine war effort

A top US state department official has warned president Xi Jinping of “what might come his way” if China supports Russia’s Ukraine invasion.China could face sanctions similar to Russia if it supported Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion, said Wendy Sherman, the state deparment’s deputy secretary and second-most senior official, to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.“I think one only has to look at the range of sanctions, more to be announced today, against Putin. It gives President Xi, I think, a pretty good understanding of what might come his way should he in fact support Putin in any...
MSNBC

Why it's so hard to try Putin for war crimes

People around the world are calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes over the gruesome fallout from Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden on Monday condemned recent images from the once-besieged city of Bucha that appear to show execution-style killings and mass graves. He once again called Putin a “war criminal” but noted that more information will be needed to formally make the case.
