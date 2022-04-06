ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Zelenskyy calls for tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeal Katyal, who worked on war crime investigations at the Justice Department,...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Katyal
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian War Crimes#Tribunal#On War#The Justice Department#Msnbc#Russians
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Country
Russia
The Independent

US warns Xi Jinping of ‘what might come his way’ if China supports Russia in Ukraine war effort

A top US state department official has warned president Xi Jinping of “what might come his way” if China supports Russia’s Ukraine invasion.China could face sanctions similar to Russia if it supported Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion, said Wendy Sherman, the state deparment’s deputy secretary and second-most senior official, to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.“I think one only has to look at the range of sanctions, more to be announced today, against Putin. It gives President Xi, I think, a pretty good understanding of what might come his way should he in fact support Putin in any...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Reporters call for White House to 'simply ignore' Supreme Court decisions

Some reporters are calling on President Biden to ignore Supreme Court decisions that they believe are politically motivated. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court temporarily reinstated a Trump-era that limits the power of the states to block energy projects that can potentially pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. In a split 5-4 decision, the justices overturned a lower court judge’s order to throw out the rule until the Biden administration can implement a new rule which is expected in spring 2023.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy