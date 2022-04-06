Zelenskyy calls for tribunal to prosecute Russian war crimes

A top US state department official has warned president Xi Jinping of “what might come his way” if China supports Russia’s Ukraine invasion.China could face sanctions similar to Russia if it supported Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion, said Wendy Sherman, the state deparment’s deputy secretary and second-most senior official, to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.“I think one only has to look at the range of sanctions, more to be announced today, against Putin. It gives President Xi, I think, a pretty good understanding of what might come his way should he in fact support Putin in any...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 2 DAYS AGO