Mint Hill, NC

Independence High School Classes Of ‘71 And ‘72 Plan 50th Reunion

By Mary Beth Foster
The Mint Hill Times
 2 days ago
MINT HILL, NC – Independence High School’s Classes of ‘71 and ‘72 will celebrate their 50th reunion on April 23 at the Embassy Suites in Concord, NC. Planning a reunion in the middle of a pandemic is no easy feat. Originally planned for April of 2021, the committee made the decision...

KKTV

Free, anti-abduction training for kids and parents Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As it starts to get warmer, and your child may be outside more, they unfortunately could be targets of dangerous people. That’s why a local martial arts and fitness center gives free training to kids and parents on abduction awareness. 11 News spoke with...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

