Mint Hill, NC

How CBD Salves Can Help Ease Muscle Pain

By Monica Hailey-Sharpe
The Mint Hill Times
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINT HILL, NC – CBD products are all the rage these days. Users who want to consume cannabinoids but don’t want to deal with the potential side effects of THC often use these as...

www.minthilltimes.com

What Is CBD Salve?

MINT HILL, NC – One of the great things about cannabidiol is that there are many ways to utilize it. While some users may prefer CBD Vape Products or Oils, CBD Salves are one of the best options out there for users who want a quick, easy, and effective way to apply cannabidiol directly to the body for fast-acting effects.
MINT HILL, NC
Benzinga

How Long Does Marijuana Stay In Your System?

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. When we smoke or ingest cannabis, those unique plant compounds interact with our bodies. This interaction is the sole reason humans have turned to cannabis over the centuries for religious purposes, relaxation, pain relief, and recreation. This interaction also explains why cannabinoids and their byproducts remain detectable in the body and in many cases remain well after the buzz wears off.
PHARMACEUTICALS
City
Mint Hill, NC
Benzinga

How CBD Helps Seniors With Alzheimer's And Dementia, Start With The Basics!

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. There are over 5.8 million persons in the United States living with Alzheimer's disease, and of this number, 80% are above 75 years and older. Of the 50 million persons with dementia worldwide, about 70% already suffer from Alzheimer's disease. This disease is a brain disorder where it gradually wastes away, leading to the death of its cells resulting in dementia. As the brain cells die, memory and other essential functions decline and become lost.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The One Food Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Eating—It Accelerates Aging!

While aging and its natural effects like wrinkles are inevitable for everyone, experts say what we consume can heavily impact the rate at which this happens. A well-balanced diet, ample hydration and the right skincare products can all help someone preserve a youthful glow, so lacking to do these things can lead to the opposite. We checked in with skincare and health experts to ask what type of food, in their opinion, could make someone age faster and dry out their skin (helping more wrinkles form). Read on for tips from dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nadir Qazi, registered nutritionist Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, and registered dietitian Trista Best, RD, MPH.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Ingredient Experts Say You Should Use For Aging Hair, Skin & Nails: Castor Oil

Uncovering powerful new ingredients to use within your beauty routine can help to bolster various areas of your appearance, and finding an ingredient that can work on your hair, skin, and nails will cut down on the steps in your regimen while enhancing your natural beauty. Alongside the popular ingredients that we already know are great for hydrating and nourishing your body, castor oil is one that emerges as a multi-purposes superstar for strengthening your nails and hair while simultaneously improving your complexion. Enter, castor oil.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Smoothies, According To Dietitians—It Causes Indigestion!

Smoothies are one of the most convenient options out there for anyone who wants a nutritious pick-me-up to take with them on-the-go. By blending your favorite fruits and other nourishing additions, you can easily create a go-to drink that will support your weight loss and/or overall health goals. On the flip side, certain ingredients might initiate unwanted reactions after sipping on your smoothie, such as indigestion and other uncomfortable effects, like bloating, gas, stomach pains, etc.
NUTRITION
shefinds

3 Supplements To Take For Increased Hair Volume And Shine, According to a Doctor

Everyone wants full, shiny hair with minimal effort. While there are styling products, techniques, and even colors that will give you the illusion of fuller, shinier hair, finding ways to get it naturally is ideal. Your hair is a window into your internal health—when something is off on the inside, it can show through the quality of your hair. Eating a nutrient dense diet is a crucial component of strong physical health, and nutrient deficiencies can sometimes be attributed to hair thinning and dullness. Supplements can be a great support in bridging the gap between what you’re not getting and what you need.
HAIR CARE
Vogue

3 Simple Steps To Help You Fall Asleep, Fast

The problem with sleep is often that we just don’t get enough of it. One of the most important parts of a healthy lifestyle, it can evade us for many reasons, whether it’s the ordinary stresses of a work day or more significant worries. There’s a lot going on in the world right now, and it can weigh heavily on our minds – and not just in daylight hours.
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This High-Fat Food At All Costs—It’s So Bad For Your Overall Health

For a long time, the health industry celebrated low fat diets and marketed them as the key to weight loss. However, a common misconception is that all fat is bad for you—on the contrary, your body needs fats to sustain. The key is knowing the difference between “healthy” and “unhealthy” fats. “Healthy fats assist our bodies in building healthy cells and regulating hormones. They also help with the absorption of certain fat-soluble vitamins which ultimately help boost your immunity and maintain strong bones and healthy skin.” Says Jennifer Jacobs, an NASM certified fitness-nutrition specialist and Beachbody supertrainer. These good fats, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, can be found in foods like avocado, salmon, nuts, nut butters, and vegetable oils.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Collagen-Boosting Supplements That Will Change Your Skin Forever

As we age, our body naturally produces less collagen— the protein linked to skin elasticity and healthy joints. In order to help the body improve the skin’s stretchiness (and reduce wrinkles and other signs of aging), many people refer to a collagen-boosting supplement and eat skin-firming foods that further promote production of the protein. We checked in with skin and health expert Lance Herrington, founder and CEO of Unico Nutrition Inc., a modern health & wellness supplement brand. Read on for supplement tips and advice on finding the right type for you.
SKIN CARE
WKRC

What's on the menu can ease joint pain

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Local health care providers say if our joints are aching, you may be heading for a future joint replacement, but lifestyle and diet may help it too. Aching joints can come from a number of things, from weather changes to a lifetime buildup of...
OHIO STATE
MedicineNet.com

What Triggers Eczema on Hands?

If your hands are red, scaly, and itchy, you might have eczema. Eczema refers to any condition that causes skin inflammation. If you experience eczema on your hands, you can relieve symptoms and reduce future flare-ups by avoiding triggers. Eczema is a common skin condition affecting 10% of adults and...
SKIN CARE
FingerLakes1.com

Eagle Hemp CBD gummies reviews: Tinnitus Shark Tank & where to buy eagle hemp CBD gummies

Eagle Hemp CBD Gummies Tinnitus Reviews Read Shark Tank Benefits, Side Effects, Ingredients, Warning, Price, Official Website, and Where to buy eagle hemp CBD gummies? Help your body get relaxed with a safe and legal regimen. A legal CBD formula to consider! Individuals are tackling the issue of stress, depression, pain, anxiety, and several other health issues. The pandemic had affected the emotional, economic, and physical state. Almost every person is concerned about their health as pandemic has taught that it is essential to living a better life. But the lifestyle and habits people have these days affect their health and proffers early aging. There are several options in the market that people keep trying each time they get such health issues.
PHARMACEUTICALS
LiveScience

6 probiotic foods to support your gut

Want to know which probiotic foods to eat to improve your health and wellbeing? As well as breaking down foods and absorbing nutrients, the gut has a massive impact on how well the body and mind works. Probiotics are live bacteria in either food or supplement form that can help the digestive system to function more efficiently by improving or restoring balance in the gut microbiome.
NUTRITION
One Green Planet

Boost Your Immune System Naturally With Viridian Andrographis Supplement

Developed by expert nutritionists at Viridian, the Andrographis Complex supplement, also known as “Indian echinacea,” contains scientifically studied Andrographis leaf extract combined with vitamin C and zinc to provide therapeutic support for the immune system. This natural Andrographis extract is native to India and is grown in its ideal climate, which helps to produce the highest potency. It is found throughout tropical and subtropical regions of Asia, including India.
NUTRITION
LiveScience

Muscle knots: what are they, and how can you treat them?

Many of us will be all too familiar with muscle knots. They’re essentially sore spots that form when bands of muscle become tight and sensitive. You may experience pain all the time or only when you touch the knot. If you sit hunched at a desk most of the day or tend to overdo your training then you’ll be more prone to muscle knots.
FITNESS
The Mint Hill Times

