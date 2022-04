Check out the above video for an in-depth look at your Certified Most Accurate Forecast. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. We're starting off with cooler temperatures than we had yesterday, and the daytime highs feature the same pattern. We may have clear skies this morning, but the clouds thicken and westerly winds increase as the day progresses. By this afternoon some of us may not even make it out of the upper 50s for a high. The sunshine and highs in the 70s return by tomorrow.

