Pascal Siakam cemented himself further in Toronto Raptors’ lore with another brilliant showing on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Cameroonian forward exploded for 31 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to help the Raptors shoot down the Hawks and secure their spot in the playoffs. In the process, he surpassed Chris Bosh for the second-most 30-10-5 games in team history as it is already his seventh of such stat line.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO