Big fifth inning carries Chargers past Wave

Dixon Webb tossed 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball for Oxford on Tuesday night. Thomas Wells

TUPELO – Once Oxford finally broke through, it didn’t stop until the game was blown wide open.

After being no-hit through four innings, the No. 2-ranked Chargers piled up eight runs in the fifth en route to a 9-1 win over No. 7 Tupelo in a Division 1-6A series opener on Tuesday.

McClain Ray (2-2), Tupelo’s ace, had location issues, and it finally caught up to him. He issued five walks, including three in the fifth inning, and hit a batter. Of his 98 pitches, 51 were balls.

“We got a few runners on base and then just broke it open,” Oxford catcher Campbell Smithwick said. “That’s all we needed, and our dugout did a great job keeping us in the game, keeping us with momentum.”

Smithwick had two of Oxford’s six hits. The junior leadoff hitter bookended the fifth inning with an RBI double and a two-run single.

“He’s at leadoff for a reason,” Oxford coach Cade Hoggard said. “He’s arguably our best hitter. He’s got good plate awareness.”

The Chargers (15-6, 5-2) chased Ray with two outs in the fifth and a 3-0 lead. A wild pitch and an RBI walk – all with the bases loaded – made it 6-0 ahead of Smithwick’s two-run hit.

That was more than enough support for Oxford starter Dixon Webb (7-1). In 6 1/3 innings, he allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

The only real trouble he faced came in the third when Tupelo (10-9, 3-4) loaded the bases with two outs. Webb got a groundout to end the threat.

“He did a great job competing with three pitches,” Hoggard said. “He works quick, he stays in the zone, he’s going to get the ball moving.”

These teams meet again on Friday at Oxford, and the series concludes Saturday at Tupelo.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Aidan Goulding’s double and Hayden Campbell’s bunt single set up Smithwick’s RBI double, which made it 1-0. The Chargers scored five of the eight runs with two outs.

Big Stat: Tupelo’s pitchers issued eight walks.

Coach Speak: “We just went through a stretch there where we couldn’t find it. Next thing you know a two-spot, three-spot turns into eight, and it can’t happen. You’re not ever going to recover from that.” – Tupelo’s Justin Reed