On the latest edition of NHL Stats News the pair of Toronto Maple Leafs’ superstars can’t be stopped, Johnny Gaudreau had himself a game to add to his amazing season, and the Colorado Avalanche are the first team to 50 wins. Then we look at a couple of franchise records that were broken with the Florida Panthers, more goals and points from Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson, and much more stats and milestones.

DENVER, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO