ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Royalton, OH

12-year-old Ohio girl found safe after Amber Alert; suspect in custody

WTHR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old North Royalton girl who was allegedly abducted by her stepbrother. Authorities confirmed both Tessa...

www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
WIFR

3-month-old reported missing in Wisconsin found safe; Amber Alert canceled

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin said the 3-month-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, according to reports. The alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr. has been canceled. A spokesman for Milwaukee police said a tip led them to a home Wednesday afternoon around 1:10 p.m. local time, and Anthony was safely recovered.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
North Royalton, OH
Crime & Safety
City
North Royalton, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

AMBER ALERT canceled: 2-year-old Minnesota boy is safe

The 2-year-old boy who was the subject of an AMBER Alert in west-central Minnesota on Thursday was located and is now safe, and one suspect is in custody. The announcement that 2-year-old Robert Ramirez had been found safe was made by the Pope County Sheriff's Office at 1:20 a.m. Friday, nearly nine hours after the AMBER Alert was issued.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
CBS News

Texas teacher resigns after science experiment leaves 12-year-old student with possible 3rd degree burns

A teacher in Texas has resigned after a 12-year-old student was injured during a science class experiment last week, the Granbury Independent School District said Tuesday. Officials are investigating the incident, which will ultimately be submitted to the district's attorney's office for review. Last Friday, the Granbury Police Department responded...
GRANBURY, TX
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WTHR

Authorities seek Marion County kidnapping suspect

MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Authorities are asking for help finding a man wanted for kidnapping in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana put out an alert notifying the public that Ryan Edwards, 47, was at large. Crime Stoppers is asking for...
MARION COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Champaign Police respond to shots fired

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police were dispatched to the intersection of Paula Drive and North McKinley Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday in response to a report of shots fired. According to officers, due to the scene being in the right-of-way, a section of McKinley Avenue was temporarily closed while officers investigated. Police […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Kool AM

71-Year-Old Woman Killed in Horrific 4-Vehicle Maine Crash

Graphic photos released by police show at least one vehicle nearly completely mangled and resting on its roof on a Maine road. According to WGME 13, a 71-year-old woman is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on Brighton Avenue in Portland, Maine. Police say the crash involved at...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy