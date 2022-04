DULUTH, Minn.– It’s almost that time of year again for the trains to hit the tracks and the North Shore Scenic Railroad. The trains have been worked on and the crew at The Depot are ready to get back to putting smiles on the faces of families especially after a tough two years dealing with the pandemic. By the looks of the sales so far, people are anxious to get riding up and down the North Shore.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO