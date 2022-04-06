ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US to send $100M in additional military aid to Ukraine

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Mychael Schnell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rawRC_0f0el4uN00

( The Hill ) — The U.S. is sending up to $100 million in additional military aid to Ukraine as Russia’s invasion of the country continues.

The State Department and Pentagon announced the military funding in statements Tuesday evening. The money will go towards Javelin anti-armor systems, according to Pentagon press secretary John Kirby .

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he authorized an immediate drawdown to address Ukraine’s need for more anti-armor systems. Drawdowns allow the president to help countries during emergencies without needing approval from a legislative authority or budgetary appropriations, according to a Defense Department handbook .

‘This is genocide’: Zelenskyy calls on US, NATO to do more

Tuesday night’s drawdown marks the sixth such allocation the U.S. has made for Ukraine since August 21, according to Blinken. The U.S. has provided Ukraine with more than $1.7 billion since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in late February.

“​​I have authorized, pursuant to a delegation from the President earlier today, the immediate drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $100 million to meet Ukraine’s urgent need for additional anti-armor systems,” Blinken said in a statement.

“The world has been shocked and appalled by the atrocities committed by Russia’s forces in Bucha and across Ukraine. Ukraine’s forces bravely continue to defend their country and their freedom, and the United States, along with our Allies and partners, stand steadfast in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

‘Fill the silence with your music,’ Zelenskyy tells Grammy audience

The announcement of additional military aid comes after the U.S. and its allies condemned images of bodies on the streets of Bucha , a Ukrainian northwest of Kyiv. One person was photographed with their hands behind their back tied with a white cloth.

President Biden on Monday said he believes Russia committed war crimes in Bucha , and on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the administration will unveil additional sanctions against Moscow in response to the killings in the Kyiv suburb.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Defense Department#Russia#Genocide#The State Department#Pentagon#Javelin#State#Nato
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

Photos: Ukraine forces say they defeated ‘elite’ Russian armored brigade

Ukrainian forces claimed on Thursday that they had defeated an “elite” Russian armored brigade during a recent battle. “38th OMSBr zs rf [38th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade] and its scrap metal,” the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Strategic Command said in a Facebook post. “More precisely, this is exactly what our defenders turn units of the occupier into, no matter how ‘elite’ they may be.”
MILITARY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy