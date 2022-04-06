ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt's 10pm Tuesday Forecast - A strong front brings a drop in temperatures Wednesday and maybe a few storms

wtva.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article﻿One more storm chance for Wednesday as a big drop in temperatures looms. One more storm chance...

www.wtva.com

WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
WBTV

First Alert Wednesday: Rain, with a few strong to severe storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday is a First Alert Day, with the chance for widespread rain, which will be heavy at times. A few strong to severe storms are possible, with gusty, damaging winds, and a brief spin-up tornado. Cooler temperatures return for the weekend ahead. First Alert: Rain develops...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Oregonian

Portland’s first days of spring bring a mixed bag with rain Monday, warm temperatures Tuesday

Spring starts out wet in Portland as Monday’s skies will be cloudy with occasional rain. The National Weather Service says a warm front lifting through the area will bring rain to Portland through the day. Showers will generally be light to moderate, with areas north of about Salem getting as much as a half inch of rainfall through the evening. The high temperature will reach about 51 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR
10NEWS

Slight risk for strong, severe storms Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Don't put the rain gear away just yet! We're kicking off spring break week around Tampa Bay with another strong-to-severe storm threat. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Tampa Bay area in a slight risk — a level two out of five — for severe weather Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Mysuncoast.com

Strong storms possible late Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A strong storm system is expected to bring another round of strong to possibly even severe cells our way beginning late on Tuesday and continuing on through Wednesday morning. Rainfall amount estimates are much higher with this storm complex than was with the one that rolled through over the weekend. Some models are suggesting over 2 1/2 inches of rain. That may be on the high side but still we will be getting over 1″ in places.
SARASOTA, FL
KTRE

Monday’s Weather: A few strong storms possible today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Clouds are increasing early this morning with temperatures in the 40s. Expect a breezy day with more clouds off and on through the afternoon. A slight chance for a few showers exists through midday, but better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms begin this afternoon and increase into the evening hours. Some storms could become strong to severe. Hail and high winds look to be the main threats, but isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out. The storms will move through quickly and come to an end by early tomorrow morning. A few clouds and an isolated shower could linger, especially in northeastern counties tomorrow. The sunshine returns Wednesday with warm afternoon temperatures.
EAST TEXAS, PA
Mysuncoast.com

A few strong storms still possible this afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A slow-moving area of upper air low pressure, located in the Deep South, will continue to pull off to the northeast today. It has already pulled a warm front through the area and brought us a round of thunderstorms last evening. Those thunderstorms are now in the Atlantic and we are sandwiched between yesterday’s warm front and today’s cold front. We start the day in the warm sector of the storm that brings a warm and muggy morning.
SARASOTA, FL
News On 6

Strong Winds Following Storms Bring Cool Temperatures

The wild weather pattern will gradually settle down late Friday. Windy weather will make it feel cold Friday morning. Some clearing Friday afternoon will allow the March sun to bring highs back into the 50s. A little rain and snow winds down Friday morning.
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, few strong storms possible, much cooler by the weekend

A slow-moving storm system will lift northeast through the Midwest into the western Great Lakes tonight. Showers will be on and off through the afternoon. Skies will brighten at times, which will allow temperatures to rise to near 70 by this evening, triggering scattered strong to severe thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Some storms […]
COLUMBUS, OH

