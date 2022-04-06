ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meet Milwaukee’s New Mayor Cavalier Johnson

By Jeramey Jannene
Urban Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe voters have spoken resoundingly. Cavalier Johnson is Milwaukee’s next mayor. Johnson defeated former alderman Robert Donovan in Tuesday’s special election, earning 72% of the vote to Donovan’s 28%. His election is a historic one, a fact not lost on the new mayor. Johnson, 35, is...

urbanmilwaukee.com

CBS 58

Listening sessions with Milwaukee's mayoral candidates focus on education

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group of Milwaukee parents is hosting virtual listening sessions with the mayoral candidates to talk about education. The non-profit City Forward Collective says this is an opportunity for families to hear from both Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Former Alderman Bob Donovan about the city's schools, both public and private, and state funding for K-12 education.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Honorary Street Name For Lena’s Food Co-Founder

A stretch of the former N. 4th Street will soon honor two Milwaukee leaders. N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue will be given honorary signage recognizing Bezelee Martin between W. Garfield Ave. and W. Meinecke Ave. Martin became Wisconsin’s first licensed Black car dealer in the 1950s. With his wife, Lena...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
Urban Milwaukee

Inside Milwaukee’s 911 Center

Tucked away on an upper floor of a west-side police station sits the nerve center of Milwaukee’s emergency response system. The setup resembles a Wall Street trading floor with at least four computer monitors at each desk, low cubicle walls and dozens of intently focused workers glued to their screens while they talk into headsets.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

AsianRican Restaurant For South Side

A pop-up restaurant that marries Asian and Puerto Rican cuisines will soon have a permanent location on Milwaukee’s South Side. AsianRican Foods, which has been operating out of Snifters in Walker’s Point at 606 S. 5th St. since December, will set up shop at 3300 W. Lincoln Ave. — the former site of Junior’s Cocktail Lounge. AsianRican Foods hopes to open in mid-April. Carol Deptolla reports:
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Former Hospital Designated Historic

The Historic Preservation Commission unanimously granted permanent historic designation Monday to the oldest portion of the former Columbia Hospital, while UW-Milwaukee continues to pursue demolition of the structure in the middle of its campus. Supporters of the designation contend the university should further explore converting the largely unaltered building to housing, while UWM is seeking to demolish the structure because it has not identified a viable use for it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Barnes Campaign Aims to Bring State Together

In the rolling farmland of Green County in south-central Wisconsin, about 40 minutes northwest of Beloit, a caravan of cars pulls into the muddy yard at the Riemer Family Farm. Cows watch from a nearby field as Jen and Bryce Riemer come out onto their front porch to welcome Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, the leading candidate in a field of Democrats hoping to challenge Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall. Barnes is flanked by a couple of campaign staffers and state Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit), a friend from his days in the Assembly who represents this area. A group of organic farmers from five local farms, friends of the Riemers, troop across the porch and into the gracious old farmhouse to sit at a long dining room table. Barnes takes a seat in the middle on one side, under a heavy pendulum clock.
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County 2022 Spring Election Canvass Has Not Stopped

MILWAUKEE – Reports that the canvass of the 2022 Spring Election conducted by the Milwaukee County Election Commission has stopped are incorrect. The Milwaukee County Election Commission convened the county-wide canvass of all State and County contests at 9 a.m. this morning at the Milwaukee County Courthouse in Room G7. The canvass will continue daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until its conclusion. The canvass is open to the public and is subject to the State’s Open Meetings Law.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Election Clerks ‘Are People That You Know’

As voters head to the polls Tuesday, some state and national politicians continue to push unfounded allegations of widespread election fraud. But a coalition of Wisconsin municipalities is working to restore faith in the state’s election process. “If you don’t have faith in elections, you don’t have democracy,” Jerry...
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

2022 Milwaukee Spring Election Results

Tuesday’s spring election featured a race for mayor of Milwaukee and all 18 seats on the Milwaukee County Board. Here are the unofficial results for contested races that appeared on the ballot for city of Milwaukee voters. Data is from the Milwaukee County Election Commission. Races with only a single candidate have been removed.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

County Sees Minor Uptick In New COVID-19 Cases

In general, COVID-19 remains at low levels in Milwaukee County, but during the past week there was a slight uptick in new cases. A weekly COVID-19 data report produced by epidemiologists and faculty from the Medical College of Wisconsin and UW-Milwaukee and public health officials covers the seven day period from March 23 to 29. It shows there were more new cases compared to the week prior.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Recognized with Nation’s Lowest Unsheltered Homeless Population

MILWAUKEE, WI – Milwaukee County, the City of Milwaukee, key business leaders and community partners today announced that Milwaukee has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) with the lowest unsheltered homeless population of any community per capita in the nation. Last year, seventeen unsheltered individuals were counted, representing over a 70 percent reduction from the previous year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

New Facility for Emergency Mental Health

A new mental health emergency facility is set to provide crisis care to people in Milwaukee County when it opens later this year. Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited Milwaukee on Friday to tour the recently-constructed center at 1525 N. 12th St. She said the new building is “so needed” as a national mental health crisis continues.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Transportation: Wells Street Could Gain Raised Bike Lanes

The City of Milwaukee is moving forward on rebuilding a nearly half-mile stretch of E. Wells St. through Downtown. The $4.31 million project would rebuild the section of E. Wells St. from N. Broadway to N. Van Buren St., passing Cathedral Square Park. First announced in 2019 as part of a larger project, construction work is expected to take place in 2024.
MILWAUKEE, WI

