Laurel shuts out Delmar on the mound

Following is a roundup of area prep baseball action. Make that 10 wins in a row for the Caney Valley Trojans. Caney Valley (10-3) opened Thursday’s conference tournament at Oklahoma Union by shutting out the host OUHS Cougars, 4-0. In their nightcap, the Trojans knocked off the Nowata Ironmen,...
Down a man, Mt. Hebron senior defender Jack Kettering forced a turnover, scooped up the loose ground ball and sprinted upfield. Drawing a slide, the veteran fed midfielder Keegan Ryan who buried the shot past Logan Boone, erupting the Vikings’ sideline. That was Ryan’s second of three goals and the Vikings fifth unanswered tally since the second quarter. From there Mt. Hebron continued to roll, ultimately finishing with 10 unanswered goals in the 10-2 victory over Howard.
All nine batters in the Cavalier lineup collected a hit, and four Virginia pitchers limited Liberty to five hits, in a 7-2 win on Wednesday. Sophomore Jake Gelof was one of three UVA multi-hit performers with a 2-for-5 effort at the plate. He added two RBI in the contest bringing his season total up to 53 on the season.
(April 8, 2022) The Stephen Decatur softball team shut out the Parkside Rams, 11-0, on Monday in Salisbury. “[I] was not expecting that,” Decatur Coach Scott Kurtz said after the win. “Skylar Griffin was dominant on the mound – five innings, 12 strikeouts [and] no hits. We were very patient at the plate and generated a lot of base runners. We had nine hits, but also 11 walks. That is smart softball.”
For the first time in her high school softball career, Sage Viar took a different tack when it came to voicing her thoughts during a game. Instead of keeping things low-key as she usually does, Viar emitted full-throttle screams during Battlefield’s March 29 softball game at Osbourn Park. The...
MILFORD, Del.– Caesar Rodney defeated Milford in a final score of 8-0 on Thursday night. Caesar Rodney started off the game strong with a goal by Gabrielle Davis. Davis would score 3 of the 4 first half goals for the Riders. Davis wouldn’t waist any time in the 2 half as she would score a goal within the first 2 minutes. The Riders improve to 6-1 on the season and they take on Padua Academy on Monday.
SALISBURY, Md. – Taylor Daughtery has fulfilled her dream of signing on to play college lacrosse at for the University of Lynchburg. She has one more final season before she graduates. After accomplishing almost everything she can on Delmarva, she has the desire for a championship ring.
Down three runs headed into the eighth inning, the RailRiders found their groove at the plate just in time, rallying for a 5-3 victory at Syracuse on Wednesday night. Neither team had managed so much as a hit until the bottom...
