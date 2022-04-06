Laurel shuts out Delmar on the mound

MILFORD, Del.– Caesar Rodney defeated Milford in a final score of 8-0 on Thursday night. Caesar Rodney started off the game strong with a goal by Gabrielle Davis. Davis would score 3 of the 4 first half goals for the Riders. Davis wouldn’t waist any time in the 2 half as she would score a goal within the first 2 minutes. The Riders improve to 6-1 on the season and they take on Padua Academy on Monday.

MILFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO