The New York Rangers were rock solid on home ice as they took down the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0. ESPN analysts can bemoan the fact that Sidney Crosby was a late scratch due to a non-covid related illness all they want, but they’re ignoring the fact that the Rangers beat the Penguins two times leading up to Thursday’s victory with him in the lineup.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO