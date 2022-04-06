ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

Remembering ‘Bubba’: East Texan shares the life of neighbor killed in storm

KTRE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFulton, 46, was convicted of criminally negligent homicide on Dec. 1, 2017, in the death of Haile Beasley in May 2016. The jury sentenced him to 10 years in prison but a criminal appeals court ordered a new sentencing trial after ruling...

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Storms leave behind damage in Tyler

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - One person has died as a result of the Tuesday morning storms. Severe storms left behind damage as they moved through East Texas Tuesday morning. According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, emergency responders are trying to get access to the victim, as of 7 a.m. He said he had no other details on the death.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

1 dead in Whitehouse as storm causes damage throughout city

Chelsea Negley, marketing director for Lufkin Ford, explains the current state of the computer chip shortage affecting vehicle production and how it has improved in April. Texas Country Music Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees. Updated: 2 hours ago. David Frizzell, Buddy Holly, and The Texas Tenors set to be...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
CBS DFW

‘The whole house was shaking,’ Collin County storms leave 1 home destroyed, several damaged

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Emergency Management and Public Works departments have completed their initial damage survey from Monday night’s storms, reporting one home destroyed, several others damaged near Blue Ridge, and eight county roads closed due to flooding or fallen trees. No one was injured. Road crews continued working to re-open the following county roads: 331, 400, 504, 557, 580, 590, 602 and County Road 1220 and the intersection of County Road 472. According to the National Weather Service, between two and five inches of rain fell across parts of Collin County. They also reported that an EF1 tornado touched down near...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitehouse, TX
City
Campbell, TX
City
Fulton, TX
KTAL

PHOTOS: Storm damage across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several areas in East Texas were hit hard by severe weather Monday night into Tuesday morning. KETK has compiled photos of storm damage from areas across East Texas. If you have any photos of storm damage, you can send them here. Harrison County. Houston County.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Martin
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHOU

DFW weather updates: Tornado touches down in North Texas

DALLAS — We're currently tracking storms, possibly severe, in North Texas on Monday. Stick with WFAA for continued coverage throughout the day, including updates from Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus at 5, 6, and 10. A tornado watch has been issued for most of North Texas, including the metroplex. Latest...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#East Texan#Forest Service
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

One killed in East Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wednesday morning, the Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash in the 4600 block of Avenue A. LPD later confirmed one person was killed. In their initial update, LPD said there was one person killed and one person with serious injuries. This was later corrected to one fatality and no other serious […]
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
KTRE

Damaging winds, large hail possible Monday night into Tuesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday evening through Tuesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for isolated strong to severe storms. A Pacific cold front and upper-level disturbance combo will once...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy