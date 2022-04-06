ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Push To End Violence In South Pittsburgh Increases

By Jessica Guay
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As violence continues to escalate in South Pittsburgh neighborhoods and surrounding communities, the search for solutions is amping up.

South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace held an urgent “Stop the Violence Call to Action” rally at the Brashear CARES Center in the city’s Mount Oliver neighborhood on Tuesday night.

“South Pittsburgh is the hotspot of Allegheny County with so many homicides and nonfatal shootings in a week’s time. There’s a lot of people grieving, a lot of communities that are impacted by it, and it just has to stop. So, we’ve come together tonight for a call to action,” said Rev. Eileen Smith, executive director of the South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace.

Smith said in just the last week, five shootings have happened in South Pittsburgh, three of which were fatal.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said there have been 19 homicides in the city in 2022 so far, versus 13 homicides at this time last year. He said seven of the homicides this year happened in Zone 3, which covers part of South Pittsburgh. Schubert said that number was two this time last year.

Residents, community leaders, violence prevention advocates, elected officials and Pittsburgh police attended this latest rally because they don’t want to see anyone else die from violence.

“We have victims from 15 to 58 and everywhere in between. A kid shouldn’t have to worry about walking to school or going to the store or riding a bike. A person, an adult shouldn’t have to worry about that. A senior shouldn’t have to worry about that. So, we owe it to all the victims to do what we can to stop this from happening,” said Chief Schubert.

Schubert said they must do something on the preventative side to stop people from committing violent crimes.

“We got a lot of work to do. We’re doing a lot of talking tonight which is good, but we need action, and we need to work together for it,” Chief Schubert said.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey thanked the organizations in the room for fighting to save lives.

“This is not even a percent of what we have out there and that’s why I believe we will win. I believe at the end of the day that we have enough good that will make sure that our children will grow up, that our community is safe,” Mayor Gainey said.

The South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace has peacemakers who are working tirelessly on the streets. The South Pittsburgh Peacemakers consists of four intervention specialists and a chaplain. They are trained violence interrupters and outreach workers who prevent shootings by identifying and mediating potentially lethal conflicts.

The peacemakers are currently mourning the loss of 23-year-old Micah Stoner, a man who was shot and killed in Mount Washington last week. Peacemaker Larry Harris said Stoner was trying to make a difference and worked with them through a mentoring program.

“We have to understand this is an epidemic. This is way past just a conversation. It takes everybody in the room,” said Harris.

Rev. Smith told the audience that this violence is far beyond what her organization can do with four peacemakers and a chaplain.

“We have to come up with some type of plan, and we’re calling everybody to task on it. Let’s all work together and get this done,” Rev. Smith said.

South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace is holding a city-wide stop the violence prayer vigil on Friday. It will begin at 6 p.m. at Potters House Ministries on Ormsby Avenue in the city’s Mount Oliver neighborhood.

The group is calling on the community to pray for the city and peace in neighborhoods, the youth and schools, families and victims of gun violence, lawmakers and elected officials, police, and street outreach workers.

Comments / 2

TheOneOnly
3d ago

I will tell you how to fix it……HAVE THE POLICE TO THEIR JOB AND LET THE AREEST THE CRIMINALS. But sure the DA doesn’t plead it down

Reply
3



