Well, that decision didn’t take long. It was widely reported that Ohio State forward Justice Sueing would be returning for a sixth year of eligibility, but that his college of choice was still not determined. It was thought that he was leaning toward returning to the Buckeyes, but the door was a bit ajar for the Honolulu, Hawaii, native to play elsewhere.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 16 HOURS AGO