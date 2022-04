In a wild rant, Kodak Black said that he would have whupped Will Smith’s daughter Willow for writing an alleged letter to Tupac Shakur. On Friday (April 8), Kodak jumped on Instagram Live and went on a rant about Will Smith and the punishment he received from the Film Academy for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars Awards last Sunday. The South Florida rapper then went on a tangent about Will's daughter Willow. Yak said he would have whupped Willow for writing a letter to the late rapper, referring to a viral TikTok video featuring relationship expert Kevin Samuels reciting an alleged letter Willow wrote to Tupac when she was 11 years old.

MUSIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO