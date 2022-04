Okay, y'all! Consider this your fair warning that you're going to want a box of tissues after watching this American Idol audition. When Kelsie Dolin from West Virginia stood in front of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan for her audition, she brought Lionel to tears. Considering that it was her first time singing in front of an audience ever, we'd like to think that reaction is even better than the applause she received from all three judges.

