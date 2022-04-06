ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelensky to make historic address to Irish Parliament

By Rebecca Black
 3 days ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to make an historic address to the Irish Parliament later.

It comes a day after he made a dramatic speech to the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

Addressing nations’ representatives, including those from Russia, he accused Vladimir Putin’s forces of creating “mass starvation” and shooting and raping civilians.

Mr Zelensky called for those responsible to be “brought to justice” in a tribunal similar to the Nuremberg trials.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he expects Mr Zelensky to “emphasise the brutality” of the conflict when he addresses the Dail and Seanad in a joint sitting on Wednesday.

“Certainly, my conversation with the Ukrainian foreign minister earlier this week was a very sobering and difficult conversation,” he said.

Mr Coveney also said that the government would keep further expulsions of Russian officials from Ireland under consideration, but added that keeping diplomatic efforts open was “important”.

Mr Zelensky has addressed a number of national parliaments, including the House of Commons last month, as well as the US Congress, and last week spoke virtually at the Grammy Awards.

