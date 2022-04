Claudia Jeanne (Howe) Sommers, 76, went home to be with Jesus on March 9, 2022. Claudia was born February 9, 1946, to Clyde and Helen Howe in Bonners Ferry, Idaho. She valued her family time and loved planning, (starting in January) our annual Christmas party which she and Wayne started about 30 years ago.

BONNERS FERRY, ID ・ 24 DAYS AGO