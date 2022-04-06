ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Big turnout turns out tax issues on Tuesday's ballot

myleaderpaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t a good night to place a ballot issue before voters. In final, unofficial results from Tuesday's municipal election in Jefferson County, a question asking voters in unincorporated areas to institute a 3/8ths-cent sales tax for county parks maintenance and improvements went down to a decisive defeat, 26.98 percent to...

www.myleaderpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Twin Cities

Big tax hike could hit Minnesota businesses Tuesday

Businesses across the state will face a big tax increase starting Tuesday if the divided Legislature can't strike a deal on refilling the state's depleted unemployment benefits fund.The big issue: The state had to borrow from the federal government to pay out unemployment claims during the pandemic.Now, the Unemployment Insurance trust fund is more than $1.3 billion in debt and if it isn't replenished, first quarter payroll tax bills go up 30% on average to pay it back.The hold up: Majority House Democrats want to link a UI fix to increasing the pot of money for stalled frontline worker bonuses to $1 billion.GOP leaders in the Senate, which passed a $2.7 billion bill last month to refill the fund, don't want to increase the hero pay pool.Of note: House Speaker Melissa Hortman has suggested the Legislature has until April 30, the last day companies can pay the quarterly bill with a penalty, but business leaders and the state employment agency say waiting will create a budgeting and logistical headache."Delaying past March 15 creates confusion for businesses, and it might take months to recalculate bills and provide refunds to businesses who overpay," DEED commissioner Steve Grove tweeted Friday.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, MO
Jefferson County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Elections
City
Wildwood, MO
City
Eureka, MO
Hillsboro, MO
Government
City
Crystal City, MO
Local
Missouri Government
County
Jefferson County, MO
City
Festus, MO
City
Herculaneum, MO
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Commissioners Announce April Public Meetings

The Charles County Commissioners invite the public to attend the April public meetings as scheduled below. Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (District 1) Wednesday, April 20 at 6 p.m. (CANCELED) Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. Community Conversation on Minority Business Development Monday, April 25 at 6 p.m. Submit questions and concerns in advance by clicking […] The post Charles County Commissioners Announce April Public Meetings appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy