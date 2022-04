Michael Robert Phillips, 64, of Lost Nation Road, Northumberland, N.H., passed away suddenly on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in his orchard. Michael was born in Wernersville, Pa., on July 17, 1957, to Robert and Dorothy (Christman) Phillips. On Aug. 10, 1985, Michael married Nancy Spannenberg. Together they have one daughter, Grace. He has a younger brother Alan Phillips, currently in Oklahoma.

