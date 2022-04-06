ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

Kilgore Boys soccer regionals bound for the first time since 2019

By David Gibson
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yJdU_0f0eU4My00

KILGORE, TEXAS (KETK)-The Kilgore Bulldogs were in a battle with the Palestine Wildcats last Friday night, a matchup that went into penalty kicks, and when the dust had settled, the dogs were the ones headed to the regional tournament.

“Keep our composure and don’t let them through our defense and stuff like that and just held them off,” says Adrain Estrella.

“They played a really good but we also played as best we could, it was a very intense game… I’m really proud of my team and how well we did under pressure,” adds Anthony Salinas.

Kilgore felt they were doubted going into their match with the wildcats, but the Bulldogs let their play do the talking.

“I wasn’t really worried about what other people had to say just sit here and do our thing like I said show them what i had do, we didn’t have to say nothing we showed them,” adds Estrella.

The Bulldogs advance to regionals for the first time since 2019 and the players are excited about the opportunity.

Kilgore beats Palestine in penalty kicks in epic postseason clash

“I’m excited man you know, it’s taking a game at a time, just practicing hard out here and doing our thing and I’m excited,” smiles Estrella.

“As excited as I am, they’re doubly excited, they’ve worked hard and done well and they are a great group of guys,” tells Head Coach Tom Wait.

Coach Tom Wait is preaching confidence since most if his roster has never made it this far in the playoffs.

“We earned our right to be where we’re at because we’ve got battle scars and learning on the move so it’s been good,” adds Wait.

“Its pure motivation, he tells us like what Adrian said roll up your sleeves, take one game at a time don’t get too confident but also know that you deserve to be in this spot,” exclaims Salinas.

Now the Bulldogs focus on their attention on their regional semifinal opponent, Celina.

“I tell you what, ball control, we got to control the ball, we struggled a little bit with Palestine because they’re a high-pressure team and so ball control is good. Then number two is taking advantage of your opportunities, we’re going to try to advantage of our opportunities upfront as much as possible and as quickly as possible and then three keeping them out and keeping them away from the goal,” explains Coach Wait.

Kilgore kicks off against Celina on Friday at 11 a.m. in Tyler.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Parents indicted for endangering 4 children found covered in feces, without clothes and locked in Tyler room

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two parents who were arrested in December for child endangerment in Tyler were indicted. Katelynn Schengeli, 26, and Corey Evans, 27 were indicted on March 3 on four counts of child endangerment. Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered four children in a residence at 6100 of Rhones Quarter Rd, and they […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Celina, TX
Palestine, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Kilgore, TX
Sports
City
Tyler, TX
City
Kilgore, TX
City
Palestine, TX
City
Adrian, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Soccer playoffs: Argyle earns 4A Region I title rematch with Midlothian Heritage

JUSTIN — Kaitlyn Niemeyer hadn’t heard of Midlothian Heritage prior to her junior season, let alone watched the defending Class 4A state girls soccer champion. All Argyle’s talented midfielder and Colorado transplant knew was that Heritage clipped her new school 1-0 in last season’s Region I championship match, halting the Eagles’ deepest postseason run.
ARGYLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETK / FOX51 News

Man shot in dating app scheme, two teens arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two teenagers have been arrested after luring and shooting a man in a dating app scheme in Brownsville. On March 17, Abigail Funes, 17, and a 16-year-old boy lured a man to a location using a popular social media application, according to the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office (CCSO). As the man […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas toddler drowns in pond

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas toddler died on Thursday after an apparent accidental drowning, according to the Harrison County Sheriff. At 4:45 p.m., deputies were called to a home on Underwood Road in Marshall after a 17-month-old girl was found unresponsive. The child was found “floating in a pond on an adjacent property… […]
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas man receives probated sentence for 2016 fatal crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Central Texas man received a new, probated sentence earlier this week for a 2016 fatal crash on Grande Boulevard that killed 21-year-old Haile Beasley. 47-year-old James Fulton was convicted of criminally negligent homicide for the crash a year later and sentenced to 10 years in prison, the maximum allowed by […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man indicted for murder after Frankston hostage standoff

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man who was arrested after an hours-long standoff in Frankston last December has been indicted on murder and kidnapping charges. On December 9, 2021, Anderson County deputies were called to a home on CR 309 at 1:30 a.m. after hearing several gunshots. When they arrived, a man’s body […]
FRANKSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy