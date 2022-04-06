ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Legacy softball shuts out Dallas Skyline

By David Gibson
TYLER, TEXAS (KETK)- The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders softball team took on the Dallas Skyline Raiders in a district matchup Tuesday evening. The Red Raiders jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back as they beat Skyline 10-0.

