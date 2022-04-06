ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter confirms an edit button is in the works

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3ejd_0f0eRiQs00

(NEXSTAR) – Twitter wasn’t joking on April Fools’ Day when they tweeted, “we are working on edit button.”

The San Francisco-based social media company confirmed Tuesday that they have been working on the long-requested feature since last year.

“We’ve been exploring how to build an Edit feature in a safe manner since last year and plan to begin testing it within Twitter Blue Labs in the coming months,” tweeted Jay Sullivan , head of consumer product.

Twitter added in an announcement from its communications team that no poll was consulted, apparently referencing Elon Musk.

Could Elon Musk cause Twitter to finally get an edit button?

On Monday, after becoming the social media platform’s largest outside stakeholder , Elon Musk tweeted a poll asking followers if they wanted an edit button. Within an hour of the poll being posted, the majority of voters selected “yse” rather than “on.” As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 75% of the 4.2 million votes were for the edit button.

Currently, Twitter users are faced with a tough decision after spotting a typo in a published tweet – delete or live with it, making corrections in a thread.

Twitter does offer an ‘undo’ button to its Twitter Blue subscribers , which allows users to cancel a tweet before anyone else sees it. But even being a paying subscriber doesn’t give you access to a simple edit button.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a 2020 interview with Wired that the company would “probably never” create an edit button, noting that while it would be helpful for some errors, it could give way to malicious changes to tweets.

“You might send a tweet and then someone might retweet that, and then an hour later you completely change the content of that tweet and that person that retweeted the original tweet is now retweeting and rebroadcasting something completely different,” Dorsey said. “So that’s something to watch out for.”

When an actual edit button might go live is not clear, and Sullivan warned users to be patient, adding, “We will approach this feature with care and thoughtfulness and we will share updates as we go.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

$9K worth of stolen property recovered, 3 people arrested after storage unit burglary

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people have been arrested after police say they stole several thousand dollars’ worth of property at a local public storage unit. Beginning in mid-March, the Sand Creek Investigations Division began investigating a storage unit burglary that occurred at the Public Storage located at 2790 Janitell Road. During the burglary, police say […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
HackerNoon

Should Twitter Implement a Downvote Button?

In this slogging thread, the technology channel took the chance to discuss the latest news about Twitter and how they're considering adding a downvote button. The app has announced that they will extend a worldwide test. This feature can help filter what appears on the timeline. Some specialists say that this can improve the quality of the interactions in the app. Considering these pieces of information, we asked the technology community what they thought about this addition and we covered some of the downsides.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Engadget

Twitter DM search now works the way you'd expect

Twitter is expanding DM searches to help you find the exact conversation you're looking for. The social media app now lets you use the search bar in the DM inbox to find specific messages. Type in a keyword or name, pick the "Messages" tab and you'll see any relevant messages, including older ones.
INTERNET
DBLTAP

Respawn Working on Kraber Changes, Apex Devs Confirm

Apex Legends developers have confirmed that changes to the Kraber are coming to make it less divisive. The Kraber has been a weapon of hot discussion within the Apex community. This powerful sniper has been known to one-shot opponents, with players and pros calling on the weapon to be removed from Ranked play and competitive altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
KXRM

CSPD: Home invasion turns into car chase, ends in fatal crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is dead and another has been taken into custody after police say a man broke into a house, led police on a car chase, and wound up being ejected from a car. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just before midnight Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an attempted […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

11 stolen cars, a trailer, drugs and guns found in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS — 11 stolen vehicles, a trailer, several drugs, and two guns have been recovered, and two people have been arrested following an investigation in El Paso County. April 1, the Metro Motor Vehicle Theft Unit arrested Randall Powell, 38, after police say he was caught driving a stolen Toyota Tacoma. Police also discovered […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Twitter Blue Labs
KXRM

Pedestrian killed on Garden of the Gods identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced the identity of a pedestrian killed in March. In the early morning hours of March 23, 2022, CSPD Falcon division officers were dispatched to the area of I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road regarding a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. When officers […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD: Person used fake identity to buy $45K vehicle from Phil Long Ford

COLORADO SPRINGS — A person suspected of stealing a Colorado resident’s identity has been apprehended thanks to a joint effort between the Colorado Springs police and Phil Long Ford. On March 18, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit was contacted by a Phil Long Ford representative who suspected a criminal was using a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Sports
KXRM

Prepare for sirens, helicopter during crash simulation at local high school

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Residents who live close to Fountain-Fort Carson High School (FFCHS) may hear increased first responder activity including sirens and helicopter blades. Friday morning students, staff and School Resource Officers at Fountain-Fort Carson High School will be participating in a mock crash simulation. The event will include sirens, multiple police and fire/emergency vehicles […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

Suspect in cold case found guilty of murder

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been found guilty of first degree murder and other related charges in a 2018 cold case. 46-year-old Matthew Rodgers faced charges in connection to the murder of 77-year-old Kenneth Orchard, whose body was found on May 22, 2018, following a fire at a home on Pinion Avenue in Cañon […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Friends remember Kara Nichols outside El Paso County Courthouse

COLORADO SPRINGS — Family and friends of Kara Nichols gathered for a vigil on Wednesday to honor her memory and call for justice. Nichols went missing in 2012, when she was just 19 years old. Her body was found this year in a horse’s grave on Joel Hollendorfer’s parents’ property in Black Forest. Michelle Bart, […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy