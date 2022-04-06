ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanghai Says It Will Make Some Exceptions In COVID Children Separation Policy

By Brenda Goh
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Guardians of children with special needs who are infected with COVID can apply to escort them, a Shanghai city official said on Wednesday, pointing to a relaxation of a child-separation policy that has triggered widespread public anger. The city has been...

Telegraph

Why China and Hong Kong face a devastating new Covid wave

East Asia once led the global charge against Covid-19, but the region’s defences are now struggling to keep the highly infectious omicron variant at bay. South Korea and Vietnam are chalking up the highest number of daily cases in the world, while China – which saw cases more than double on Tuesday, to 5,280 – has forced more than 50 million people back into stringent lockdowns.
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
The Guardian

Don’t assume Russia and China are on the same page. The US can work with China

In the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s highly publicized meeting with Xi Jinping before the Beijing Winter Olympics seems to have crystallized opinion in the west. In the US and its allies, political leaders, commentators and journalists now portray a monolithic authoritarian bloc bent on extinguishing the rules-based order that has safeguarded peace and democracy for decades.
International Business Times

Pakistan Army Chief Says His Country Seeks To Expand Relations With United States

Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday his country sought to expand its relationship with Washington, a day after Islamabad protested to the U.S. embassy over alleged interference in its internal affairs. Prime Minister Imran Khan had said on Friday that Islamabad had given a protest note...
The Guardian

How to stop China and the US going to war

As images of destruction and death emerge from Ukraine, and refugees flee the country in their millions, the world’s attention is rightly focused on the horror of what many once thought an impossibility in the 21st century: a large-scale modern war in Europe. In this grim moment, however, it is all the more important to think through and coldly reassess the dangers presented by other potential conflicts that could be sparked by growing geopolitical tensions. The most significant among these is the risk of a war between the United States and China. The salutary lesson of our time is that this scenario is no longer unthinkable.
US News and World Report

China Warns U.S. Against House Speaker Pelosi Visiting Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) -China warned on Thursday it would take strong measures if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan and said such a visit would severely impact Chinese-U.S. relations, following media reports she would go next week. China considers democratically ruled Taiwan its own territory and the subject...
The Atlantic

What Happened to Hong Kong?

Two years on from the start of the coronavirus pandemic, let me tell you what life is like in my Hong Kong neighborhood. Playgrounds are wrapped in red-and-white caution tape and barricaded with plastic fencing to keep children out, and the swings have been tossed over the crossbar to ensure that no illicit amusement takes place. The government’s disastrous public messaging about a possible citywide lockdown has led to widespread panic-buying, so gossip swapped while I’m out walking my dog focuses on which shops have restocked.
The Independent

Kim Jong-un’s sister says her country’s nuclear forces would annihilate South if provoked

North Korea has warned the South that it will annihilate the country’s conventional forces with its nuclear weapons if provoked.Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, termed South Korean defence minister Suh Wook’s recent statements about pre-emptive strikes as a “fantastic daydream” and the “hysteria of a lunatic”.Ms Kim said that though the North didn’t want another war in the Korean peninsula, Pyongyang would retaliate with its nuclear forces if South Korea opts for pre-emptive strikes or other attacks.“In case [South Korea] opts for military confrontation with us, our nuclear combat force will have to inevitably...
Fox News

China accuses US, Taiwan officials of 'playing with fire' with Ukraine comparisons

China on Thursday accused U.S. and Taiwanese officials of "playing with fire" after comparisons between the Ukraine-Russia war have been levied against Beijing and Taipei. "There is a new wave of tensions across the Taiwan Strait," Chinese spokesman Wang Webin told reporters. "The root cause is that the authorities in Taiwan keep pushing the independence agenda by soliciting your support and that some in the U.S. attempt to use Taiwan to contain China.
The Atlantic

What Ukrainian Families Can Learn From Taiwan

As I write these words, Russian bombs are pummeling homes across Ukraine. Men have been called upon to fight, women and children forced to flee. This war is not only separating families within Ukraine; it will harden the separation of many extended families living across the Russian-Ukrainian divide. Indeed, as I have learned from my own family’s experience, difficult choices will need to be made in order to survive, and the resulting pain and regret are likely to ensure that ruptures are never fully healed. I fear Ukrainians and Russians will find out—as many Chinese separated by the Taiwan Strait have—that long after the guns are silenced, even if the best efforts at reconciliation are undertaken, separation doesn’t end when the war does.
AFP

Shanghai warns against 'panic' as Covid cases mount

Shanghai authorities on Wednesday called for calm as worried citizens swamped online grocery platforms to stock up on food over fears of impending lockdowns in a city struggling to halt a Covid spike. "Everyone who used to buy offline is now buying online, so demand has indeed surged," said Chen Ying, spokeswoman for online grocery platform Dingdong Maicai.
