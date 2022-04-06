ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill calls for mandatory 10-year sentence in smash-and-grab burglaries

By MOLLY LEVINE, NBC 10 NEWS
Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island lawmakers introduced a bill Tuesday that would strengthen the punishment for a smash and grab -- when two or more people break into a business with the intent to steal. "I think we need to hop on this now, stop them now,...

