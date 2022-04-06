ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Texas A&M's quarterback play keeps improving during spring drills

By Robert Cessna
myaggienation.com
 2 days ago

Texas A&M’s battle at starting quarterback probably won’t be decided until fall camp, but sophomore Haynes King, junior transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman are making the most of spring drills, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “All three guys have had their moments, and...

myaggienation.com

Comments / 0

